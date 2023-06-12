Subscribe
2023 F1 Canadian GP – How to watch, session timings and more 

Formula 1 goes back across the Atlantic Ocean to Montreal this weekend for the Canadian Grand Prix, which hosts the eighth round of the 2023 season. 

George Russell, Mercedes W13, Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36, Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42, Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18, the rest of the field at the start

After a reduced stint in Europe due to the cancelled Emilia Romagna GP at Imola, F1 takes its traditional venture to Canada and the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve with Red Bull on the cusp of recording its 100th F1 grand prix victory.

The reigning F1 world champions have dominated the opening third of the season by winning every race – Max Verstappen picking up five wins and Sergio Perez the other two – with the team seemingly in a class of its own in 2023. 

But Mercedes confirmed its progress through its raft of upgrades delivered across the Monaco and Spain events, as it secured a double podium behind winner Verstappen in Barcelona.  

So all eyes will be on the German manufacturer to see if it can reel in Red Bull at the front, or if Ferrari and Aston Martin can strike back after both struggling for pace in Spain. 

Full 2023 Canadian GP session timings 

Friday 16 June 2023 

Free Practice 1: 6:30pm-7:30pm BST (1:30pm-2:30pm local)
Free Practice 2: 10:00pm-11:00pm BST (5:00pm-6:00pm local) 

Saturday 17 June 2023 

Free Practice 3: 5:30pm-6:30pm BST (12:30pm-1:30pm local)
Qualifying: 9:00pm-10:00pm BST (4:00pm-5:00pm local) 

Sunday 18 June 2023 

Race: 7:00pm BST (2:00pm local) 

How can I watch Formula 1? 

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is only broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK. 

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £24 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £34.99p per month. 

Fans wanting to watch the race for free will have to wait until the Sunday morning (qualifying) or Sunday night (grand prix) to see the highlights on Channel 4. 

How can I watch the Canadian GP? 

  • Channel: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event 
  • Channel numbers - Sky: 406 and 401 
  • Channel numbers - Virgin Media: 506 and 501 

Sky Sports has live and exclusive broadcasting rights in the United Kingdom, with the build-up to the F1 Canadian GP race starting from 5:30pm on Sky Sports F1 and at 7pm on Sky Sports Main Event ahead of lights out at 7:00pm. 

When can I watch the Canadian GP highlights? 

  • Channel: Channel 4 
  • Start time: Qualifying – 8:30am Sunday, Grand Prix – 11:30pm Sunday  

Channel 4 has the rights to show the Canadian GP highlights of qualifying and the full grand prix. 

Will the Canadian GP be on the radio? 

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2023 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live or 5 Live Sports Extra stations and via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of the Canadian GP will start at 7:00pm BST on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sounds app. 

Weather forecast for the Canadian GP

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is set for warm but mixed conditions throughout the race weekend, with a small chance of rain on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Highs of 24 degrees Celsius are predicted on Sunday for the start of the race, with cloudy conditions and a small chance of showers. 

Most F1 Canadian GP wins 

  • Michael Schumacher: 7 wins (1994, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004)
  • Lewis Hamilton: 7 wins (2007, 2010, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019)
  • Nelson Piquet: 3 wins (1982, 1984, 1991)
