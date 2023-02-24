2023 F1 Bahrain test: Zhou fastest from Verstappen as Mercedes hits trouble
Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu beat Max Verstappen to top the second day of 2023 Formula 1 pre-season testing, as Mercedes suffered a mechanical breakdown with a hydraulic failure.
After taking over from team-mate Sergio Perez for the afternoon session, Verstappen instantly lit up the timesheet in the Red Bull RB19 and carved his way to top spot with a 1m31.650s on the C3 tyres.
The reigning world champion, who also spent the entire opening day of the test driving for Red Bull on Thursday, was duly further ahead on his test programme as some rivals didn’t switch focus to performance running until the final hour of the day.
With 30 minutes to go Zhou, who completed the full day in the Alfa Romeo C43, strapped on a set of C5 tyres and posted a 1m31.610s to depose Verstappen by 0.040s.
Mercedes missed the last 90 minutes of track action because George Russell suffered a hydraulic failure which left him stuck in fourth gear and triggered the only breakdown-related red flag.
It left Mercedes stranded on 98 laps for the day, Russell adding 26 to team-mate Lewis Hamilton’s 72 from the morning, as the team investigated the problem and sat out the end of the afternoon session.
Fernando Alonso put Aston Martin third on the overall times with a 1m32.205s set on the C3 tyres, as he completed the second test day alone with team-mate Lance Stroll out injured.
F1 rookie Nyck de Vries was another driver to try out the softer compounds towards the end of the day and went fourth using the C4 tyres with his AlphaTauri.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Nico Hulkenberg lifted Haas to fifth, also aided by running on the C4 compound tyres, to shuffle the Friday morning leader Carlos Sainz to sixth overall for Ferrari.
Logan Sargeant impressed for Williams ahead of his rookie F1 season by notching up 154 laps – the most of any driver on Friday – to take seventh ahead of the sister Ferrari of Charles Leclerc who spent the afternoon primarily on race simulation running.
McLaren’s new signing Oscar Piastri took ninth despite the team’s concerns with the MCL60, with team-mate Lando Norris 16th having run in the morning session.
Alpine duo Pierre Gasly in 11th and Esteban Ocon in 13th were split by the Haas of Kevin Magnussen on the overall times, ahead of the Mercedes pair who were divided by Red Bull’s Perez.
The final 15 minutes of both sessions were used for race control procedures, but two late mechanical issues appeared to strike Williams and Alfa Romeo in the afternoon session.
Sargeant hopped out of the Williams in the pitlane for a suspected electrical issue the team was testing, while Zhou was recovered from pit exit by the Alfa Romeo mechanics following an engine problem.
The 2023 F1 pre-season test concludes in Bahrain on Saturday.
Full Friday results:
|Cla
|Driver
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|Zhou Guanyu
|133
|1'31.610
|212.675
|2
|Max Verstappen
|47
|1'31.650
|0.040
|0.040
|212.582
|3
|Fernando Alonso
|130
|1'32.205
|0.595
|0.555
|211.303
|4
|Nyck de Vries
|74
|1'32.222
|0.612
|0.017
|211.264
|5
|Nico Hulkenberg
|68
|1'32.466
|0.856
|0.244
|210.706
|6
|Carlos Sainz
|70
|1'32.486
|0.876
|0.020
|210.661
|7
|Logan Sargeant
|154
|1'32.549
|0.939
|0.063
|210.517
|8
|Charles Leclerc
|68
|1'32.725
|1.115
|0.176
|210.118
|9
|Oscar Piastri
|74
|1'33.175
|1.565
|0.450
|209.103
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|59
|1'33.186
|1.576
|0.011
|209.078
|11
|Kevin Magnussen
|67
|1'33.442
|1.832
|0.256
|208.505
|12
|Esteban Ocon
|49
|1'33.490
|1.880
|0.048
|208.398
|13
|George Russell
|26
|1'33.654
|2.044
|0.164
|208.033
|14
|Sergio Perez
|76
|1'33.751
|2.141
|0.097
|207.818
|15
|Lewis Hamilton
|72
|1'33.954
|2.344
|0.203
|207.369
|16
|Lando Norris
|65
|1'35.522
|3.912
|1.568
|203.965
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|85
|1'35.708
|4.098
|0.186
|203.569
|View full results
Vowles: New F1 technical structure priority for Williams
What watching trackside in Bahrain indicates about F1 2023
Latest news
Video: The key talking points from day two of F1 testing
Video: The key talking points from day two of F1 testing Video: The key talking points from day two of F1 testing
Mercedes F1 team holding late-night investigation into performance loss
Mercedes F1 team holding late-night investigation into performance loss Mercedes F1 team holding late-night investigation into performance loss
What we learned on day two of F1 testing in Bahrain
What we learned on day two of F1 testing in Bahrain What we learned on day two of F1 testing in Bahrain
McLaren's 2023 F1 car hampered by being too draggy
McLaren's 2023 F1 car hampered by being too draggy McLaren's 2023 F1 car hampered by being too draggy
What we learned on day two of F1 testing in Bahrain
What we learned on day two of F1 testing in Bahrain What we learned on day two of F1 testing in Bahrain
What watching trackside in Bahrain indicates about F1 2023
What watching trackside in Bahrain indicates about F1 2023 What watching trackside in Bahrain indicates about F1 2023
Has F1's porpoising problem been eradicated in the 2023 cars?
Has F1's porpoising problem been eradicated in the 2023 cars? Has F1's porpoising problem been eradicated in the 2023 cars?
What we learned on day one of F1 testing in Bahrain
What we learned on day one of F1 testing in Bahrain What we learned on day one of F1 testing in Bahrain
Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint
Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint
Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success
Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success
What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells
What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells
The hard numbers behind Red Bull's cost cap penalty
The hard numbers behind Red Bull's cost cap penalty The hard numbers behind Red Bull's cost cap penalty
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.