2022 F1 Miami GP – How to watch, session timings and more

After a dramatic Imola round which included the first sprint race of the 2022 F1 season, Max Verstappen dominated with pole position, sprint victory and the grand prix triumph to close Charles Leclerc’s lead at the top of the standings to 27 points.

Leclerc threw away a podium chasing Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez for second place in the closing laps of the grand prix, leaving him sixth at the finish.

That allowed Lando Norris to take his first podium of the season for McLaren ahead of George Russell in the Mercedes, as seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton struggled throughout the Imola race weekend and ended it without any points.

F1 heads to the newly-constructed Miami International Autodrome for the first-ever Miami GP, which is set to pose all teams and drivers a whole new challenge as the championship profits on its boosted popularity in the United States.

Ferrari is set to deliver a low downforce plan in Miami to combat Red Bull’s perceived greater top speed, with a wider upgrade package only set to arrive at later races.

Meanwhile Mercedes aims to run key updates to its W13 as it hopes to solve its porpoising problem and unlock greater potential from the car.

Miami track overview Photo by: Miami Dolphins

Full 2022 Miami GP session timings

Friday 6th May 2022

Free Practice 1: 7:30pm-8:30pm BST (2:30pm-3:30pm local)

Free Practice 2: 10:30pm-11:30pm BST (5:30pm-6:30pm local)

Saturday 7th May 2022

Free Practice 3: 6:00pm-7:00pm BST (1:00pm-2:00pm local)

Qualifying: 9:00pm-10:00pm BST (4:00pm-5:00pm local)

Sunday 8th May 2022

Race: 8:30pm BST (3:30pm local)

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is only broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £20 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £33.99p per month.

Fans wanting to watch the race for free will have to wait until the evening of Saturday (qualifying) or Sunday (race) to see the highlights on Channel 4.

How can I watch the F1 Miami GP?

Channel: Sky Sports F1 HD and Sky Sports Main Event HD

Channel numbers - Sky: 406 and 401

Channel numbers - Virgin Media: 506 and 501

Sky Sports has live and exclusive broadcasting rights in the United Kingdom, with the build-up to the F1 Miami GP race starting from 7:00pm (Sky Sports Main Event 7:30pm) ahead of lights out at 8:30pm.

Miami track overview Photo by: Charles Bradley

When can I watch the F1 Miami GP highlights?

· Channel: Channel 4

· Start time: Saturday qualifying – 8:30am BST (Sunday), Sunday race – 12:30am BST (Monday)

Channel 4 has the rights to show the Miami GP highlights of qualifying on Saturday and the race on Sunday.

Will the F1 Miami GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2022 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Live Sports Extra stations or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of the Miami GP will start at 8:00pm BST on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the Miami GP

Miami is set for hot and sunny conditions throughout the race weekend, with a small chance of thunderstorms on Sunday. Highs of 29 degrees Celsius are predicted on Sunday for the start of the race, eight degrees warmer than the Emilia Romagna GP last time out.