Formula 1 / Singapore GP News

2022 F1 Japanese GP – How to watch, session timings and more

Formula 1 continues its Asia tour with a first Japanese Grand Prix in three years, which presents Max Verstappen with another chance to seal the title.

Haydn Cobb
By:
2022 F1 Japanese GP – How to watch, session timings and more

Fresh from the Singapore GP, where Verstappen endured a messy race weekend to finish in seventh place, the Dutch driver has his second shot at wrapping up the F1 world drivers’ title.

While Suzuka always looked a more likely venue for the Red Bull driver to take the championship, which would also be a fitting location as Honda’s home race, Verstappen’s result in Singapore has made the title permutations a little trickier with both Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez still in the fight.

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

How can Verstappen win the 2022 F1 title at the Japanese GP?

Verstappen holds a 104-point lead over Leclerc at the top of the F1 standings with five races to go, while Red Bull team-mate Perez remains in contention 106 points off the Dutch driver after his victory in Singapore.

In short, Verstappen needs to be 112 points clear at the end of the Japanese GP to clinch the title with four races to spare.

Therefore, Verstappen must outscore Leclerc by eight points and Perez by six points to take the title in Japan. If a head-to-head is required, it will fall in Verstappen’s favour due to his 11 wins so far this year against Leclerc’s three and Perez’s two.

If Verstappen seals the crown in Japan, it would match the feat of winning the title with four races to spare achieved by Michael Schumacher in 2001 and 2004 and Sebastian Vettel in 2011.

George Russell, Mercedes W13

George Russell, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Here’s how Verstappen can seal the F1 world title at the Japanese GP:

If Verstappen wins with the fastest lap he is champion

If Verstappen wins without the fastest lap and Leclerc finishes third or lower, regardless of where Perez finishes

If Verstappen finishes second, Leclerc finishes fifth without the fastest lap or lower, Perez finishes fifth without the fastest lap or lower

If Verstappen finishes third with the fastest lap, Leclerc finishes sixth or lower and Perez finishes fifth or lower

If Verstappen finishes third without the fastest lap, Leclerc finishes seventh or lower and Perez finishes fifth or lower

If Verstappen finishes fourth, Leclerc finishes eighth without the fastest lap or lower or Perez finishes seventh without the fastest lap or lower

If Verstappen finishes fifth, Leclerc finishes ninth without the fastest lap or lower and Perez finishes eighth without the fastest lap or lower

If Verstappen finishes sixth, Leclerc finishes 11th or lower and Perez is ninth without the fastest lap or lower

Any alternative results which don’t fit into these multiple scenarios and the title fight rolls on to the United States GP.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, in Parc Ferme

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Full 2022 Japanese GP session timings

Friday 7th October 2022
Free Practice 1: 4:00am-5:00am BST (12:00pm-1:00pm local)
Free Practice 2: 7:00am-8:30am BST (3:00pm-4:30pm local)*

*FP2 extended at the Japanese and United States GPs for tyre testing

Saturday 8th October 2022
Free Practice 3: 4:00am-5:00am BST (12:00pm-1:00pm local)
Qualifying: 7:00am-8:00am BST (3:00pm-4:00pm local)

Sunday 9th October 2022
Race: 6:00am BST (2:00pm local)

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is only broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £20 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £33.99p per month.

Fans wanting to watch the race for free will have to wait until the Saturday afternoon (qualifying) or Sunday afternoon (race) to see the highlights on Channel 4.

How can I watch the Japanese GP?

Channel: Sky Sports F1 HD and Sky Sports Main Event
Channel numbers - Sky: 406 and 401
Channel numbers - Virgin Media: 506 and 501

Sky Sports has live and exclusive broadcasting rights in the United Kingdom, with the build-up to the F1 Singapore GP race starting from 4:30am on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event ahead of lights out at 6:00am.

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool


When can I watch the F1 Japanese GP highlights?

· Channel: Channel 4
· Start time: Qualifying – 10:50am Saturday, Race – 12:30pm Sunday

Channel 4 has the rights to show the Japanese GP highlights of qualifying and the race.

Will the F1 Japanese GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2022 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live or 5 Live Sports Extra stations and via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of the Japanese GP will start at 6:00am BST on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the Japanese GP

Suzuka is set for warm but mixed conditions throughout the race weekend, with a high chance of rain on Friday and Sunday. Highs of 21 degrees Celsius are predicted on Sunday for the start of the race, nine degrees colder than the Singapore GP last time out.

Most F1 Japanese GP wins

Michael Schumacher: 6 wins (1995, 1997, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2004)
Lewis Hamilton: 5 wins (2007, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018)
Sebastian Vettel: 4 wins (2009, 2010, 2012, 2013)

Formula 1 cost cap: What is it and how does it work?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 cost cap: What is it and how does it work?

Formula 1 teams are running under a cost cap to keep control of their spending, avoid spiralling costs and encourage a more level playing field. Here’s what the F1 cost cap is and how it works.

Red Bull hopes Singapore F1 win gives Perez confidence after rough patch
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull hopes Singapore F1 win gives Perez confidence after rough patch

Red Bull hopes that Sergio Perez’s triumph in Formula 1’s Singapore Grand Prix delivers a confidence boost that helps get him out of a self-proclaimed ‘rough patch’.

How the FIA should punish any breaches of the F1 cost cap Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How the FIA should punish any breaches of the F1 cost cap

OPINION: On Wednesday, the FIA will issue F1 teams with compliance certificates if they stuck to the 2021 budget cap. But amid rumours of overspending, the governing body must set a critical precedent. It needs to carefully pick between revisiting the bitterness of Abu Dhabi, a contradictory punishment and ensuring parity for the rest of the ground-effect era

Autosport Podcast: How Nyck de Vries earned an F1 2023 drive
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport Podcast: How Nyck de Vries earned an F1 2023 drive

Nyck de Vries’s crazy 24 hours in Monza proved to be the ultimate job interview for a 2023 Formula 1 contract.

