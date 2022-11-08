2022 F1 Brazilian GP – How to watch, session timings and more

For the third time this season, F1 will run its sprint race format and schedule, which puts qualifying on Friday afternoon to make room for the sprint race on Saturday afternoon in the usual qualifying slot.

The Interlagos circuit becomes the first venue to host two sprint weekends, having done the same in 2021, as F1 continues to assess the new format for its long-term implementation in the championship. Series organisers have already confirmed there will be six sprint races spread across the 2023 calendar, with the venues set to be announced at a later date.

Here’s everything you need to know about the F1 sprint races in 2022.

With both F1 world titles already decided this year - going to Max Verstappen and Red Bull - and the controversy around the F1 cost cap breaches decided at the last round, focus will shift towards the final details of the 2022 season.

A three-team fight is predicted at the front between Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes at both of the final races, while the battle in the constructors’ standings between Alpine and McLaren for fourth is set to intensify.

Meanwhile, the final spot on the 2023 F1 grid is yet to be decided, with Haas still mulling over its call on who gets its second race seat next to Kevin Magnussen. Mick Schumacher currently holds it but faces competition from Nico Hulkenberg, while other names have also been linked to the opening.

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Full 2022 Brazilian GP session timings

Friday 11th November 2022

Free Practice 1: 3:30pm-4:30pm GMT (12:30pm-1:30pm local)

Qualifying: 7:00pm-8:00pm GMT (4:00pm-5:00pm local)

Saturday 12th November 2022

Free Practice 2: 3:30pm-4:30pm GMT (12:30pm-1:30pm local)

Sprint: 7:30pm-8:30pm GMT (4:30pm-5:30pm local)

Sunday 13th November 2022

Race: 6:00pm GMT (3:00pm local)

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is only broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £20 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £33.99p per month.

Fans wanting to watch the race for free will have to wait until the Saturday night (qualifying and sprint race) or Sunday night (grand prix) to see the highlights on Channel 4.

How can I watch the Brazilian GP?

Channel: Sky Sports F1 HD

Channel numbers - Sky: 406

Channel numbers - Virgin Media: 506

Sky Sports has live and exclusive broadcasting rights in the United Kingdom, with the build-up to the F1 Brazilian GP race starting from 4:30pm on Sky Sports F1 ahead of lights out at 6:00pm.

When can I watch the Brazilian GP highlights?

· Channel: Channel 4

· Start time: Qualifying and sprint race – 11:10pm Saturday, Race – 10:55pm Sunday

Channel 4 has the rights to show the Brazilian GP highlights of qualifying, the sprint race and the full grand prix.

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Will the Brazilian GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2022 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live or 5 Live Sports Extra stations and via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of the Brazilian GP will start at 6:00pm GMT on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the Brazilian GP

Interlagos is set for warm but mixed conditions throughout the race weekend, with a low chance of rain on race day. Highs of 27 degrees Celsius are predicted on Sunday for the start of the race, five degrees warmer than the Mexican GP last time out.

Most F1 Brazilian GP wins

Alain Prost: 6 wins (1982, 1984, 1985, 1987, 1988, 1990)

Michael Schumacher: 4 wins (1994, 1995, 2000, 2002)

Carlos Reutemann: 3 wins (1977, 1978, 1981)*

Sebastian Vettel: 3 wins (2010, 2013, 2017)

Lewis Hamilton: 3 wins (2016, 2018, 2021)

*Carlos Reutemann won the 1972 Brazilian GP but it was not part of that year’s F1 world championship.

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images