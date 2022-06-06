Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Alonso questions driver salary cap when F1 is "asking more from us" Next / Red Bull: Azerbaijan GP will present true test for DRS fix
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

2022 F1 Azerbaijan GP – How to watch, session timings and more

The 2022 Formula 1 season resumes this weekend with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on 10-12 June.

Haydn Cobb
By:
2022 F1 Azerbaijan GP – How to watch, session timings and more

Following two painful races for Ferrari and Charles Leclerc, losing from winning positions at both the Spanish and Monaco GPs, the Italian squad will look to strike back in Baku this weekend.

Sergio Perez, who claimed his maiden Red Bull win at the Azerbaijan GP last year, celebrated his Monaco GP triumph by signing a new two-year contract extension at Red Bull that will keep him at the team at least until the end of the 2024 season.

The Mexican’s win allowed him to close the gap on team-mate Max Verstappen at the top of the F1 drivers’ standings, with the Dutchman leading Leclerc by nine points and Perez by 15 points. In the F1 world constructors’ championship, Red Bull heads Ferrari by 36 points.

Mercedes remains just out of reach of the top two, despite George Russell’s impressive consistency of finishing every F1 race in the top five so far this year. Team boss Toto Wolff is confident Lewis Hamilton’s luck will soon change, the seven-time world champion having been outscored by his new team-mate over the last few races due to clashes, poor strategy and getting stuck behind slower cars.

Full 2022 Azerbaijan GP session timings

Friday 10 June 2022

Free Practice 1: 12:00pm-1:00pm BST (3:00pm-4:00pm local)
Free Practice 2: 3:00pm-4:00pm BST (6:00pm-7:00pm local)

Saturday 11 June 2022

Free Practice 3: 12:00pm-1:00pm BST (3:00pm-4:00pm local)
Qualifying: 3:00pm-4:00pm BST (6:00pm-7:00pm local)

Sunday 12 June 2022

Race: 12:00pm BST (3:00pm local)

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C41, Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C41, and George Russell, Williams FW43B

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C41, Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C41, and George Russell, Williams FW43B

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is only broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £20 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £33.99p per month.

Fans wanting to watch the race for free will have to wait until the evening of Saturday (qualifying) or Sunday (race) to see the highlights on Channel 4.

How can I watch the F1 Azerbaijan GP?

· Channel: Sky Sports F1 HD and Sky Sports Main Event HD
· Channel numbers - Sky: 406 and 401
· Channel numbers - Virgin Media: 506 and 501

Sky Sports has live and exclusive broadcasting rights in the United Kingdom, with the build-up to the F1 Azerbaijan GP race starting from 10:30am ahead of lights out at 12:00pm.

When can I watch the F1 Azerbaijan GP highlights?

· Channel: Channel 4
· Start time: Saturday qualifying – 10:00pm, Sunday race – 6:30pm

Channel 4 has the rights to show the Azerbaijan GP highlights of qualifying on Saturday and the race on Sunday.

Will the F1 Azerbaijan GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2022 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Live Sports Extra stations or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of the Azerbaijan GP will start at 12:00pm BST on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sounds app.

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Weather forecast for the Azerbaijan GP

Baku is set for warm and sunny conditions throughout the race weekend, with dry conditions on forecast for the event. Highs of 29 degrees Celsius are predicted on Sunday for the start of the race, six degrees warmer than the Monaco GP last time out.

Most F1 Azerbaijan GP wins

Nico Rosberg: 1 win (2016 – European GP)
Daniel Ricciardo: 1 win (2017)
Lewis Hamilton: 1 win (2018)
Valtteri Bottas: 1 win (2019)
Sergio Perez: 1 win (2021)

shares
comments
Alonso questions driver salary cap when F1 is "asking more from us"
Previous article

Alonso questions driver salary cap when F1 is "asking more from us"
Next article

Red Bull: Azerbaijan GP will present true test for DRS fix

Red Bull: Azerbaijan GP will present true test for DRS fix
Haydn Cobb More
Haydn Cobb
F1 British Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more British GP
Formula 1

F1 British Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

Hamilton “fighting for the front row” until final lap in British GP qualifying British GP
Formula 1

Hamilton “fighting for the front row” until final lap in British GP qualifying

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Plus
Formula Regional European Championship

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Latest news

Zhou escapes serious injury after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou escapes serious injury after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
7 h
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Why the future is bright for the British GP Plus

Why the future is bright for the British GP

It wasn’t so long ago the situation looked bleak at Silverstone with the future of the British Grand Prix under threat. But a transformation has seen it restored to one of the most important races on the Formula 1 calendar, with bigger and better to come

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2022
Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? Plus

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

For the first time in many years, none of the local racers starts among the favourites for the British Grand Prix. But George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris could have reasons for optimism

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return Plus

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Plus

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Plus

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title Plus

The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title

After two terrifying crashes, one of the best British racers of the 1950s retired before his career peaked. But that’s why GP Racing’s MAURICE HAMILTON was able to speak to Tony Brooks in 2014. Like his friend Stirling Moss, Brooks was regarded as one of the best drivers never to have won the world championship. Here, as our tribute to Brooks who died last month, is that interview in full

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.