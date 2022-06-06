2022 F1 Azerbaijan GP – How to watch, session timings and more

Following two painful races for Ferrari and Charles Leclerc, losing from winning positions at both the Spanish and Monaco GPs, the Italian squad will look to strike back in Baku this weekend.

Sergio Perez, who claimed his maiden Red Bull win at the Azerbaijan GP last year, celebrated his Monaco GP triumph by signing a new two-year contract extension at Red Bull that will keep him at the team at least until the end of the 2024 season.

The Mexican’s win allowed him to close the gap on team-mate Max Verstappen at the top of the F1 drivers’ standings, with the Dutchman leading Leclerc by nine points and Perez by 15 points. In the F1 world constructors’ championship, Red Bull heads Ferrari by 36 points.

Mercedes remains just out of reach of the top two, despite George Russell’s impressive consistency of finishing every F1 race in the top five so far this year. Team boss Toto Wolff is confident Lewis Hamilton’s luck will soon change, the seven-time world champion having been outscored by his new team-mate over the last few races due to clashes, poor strategy and getting stuck behind slower cars.

Full 2022 Azerbaijan GP session timings

Friday 10 June 2022

Free Practice 1: 12:00pm-1:00pm BST (3:00pm-4:00pm local)

Free Practice 2: 3:00pm-4:00pm BST (6:00pm-7:00pm local)

Saturday 11 June 2022

Free Practice 3: 12:00pm-1:00pm BST (3:00pm-4:00pm local)

Qualifying: 3:00pm-4:00pm BST (6:00pm-7:00pm local)

Sunday 12 June 2022

Race: 12:00pm BST (3:00pm local)

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C41, Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C41, and George Russell, Williams FW43B Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is only broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £20 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £33.99p per month.

Fans wanting to watch the race for free will have to wait until the evening of Saturday (qualifying) or Sunday (race) to see the highlights on Channel 4.

How can I watch the F1 Azerbaijan GP?

· Channel: Sky Sports F1 HD and Sky Sports Main Event HD

· Channel numbers - Sky: 406 and 401

· Channel numbers - Virgin Media: 506 and 501

Sky Sports has live and exclusive broadcasting rights in the United Kingdom, with the build-up to the F1 Azerbaijan GP race starting from 10:30am ahead of lights out at 12:00pm.

When can I watch the F1 Azerbaijan GP highlights?

· Channel: Channel 4

· Start time: Saturday qualifying – 10:00pm, Sunday race – 6:30pm

Channel 4 has the rights to show the Azerbaijan GP highlights of qualifying on Saturday and the race on Sunday.

Will the F1 Azerbaijan GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2022 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Live Sports Extra stations or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of the Azerbaijan GP will start at 12:00pm BST on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sounds app.

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21 Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Weather forecast for the Azerbaijan GP

Baku is set for warm and sunny conditions throughout the race weekend, with dry conditions on forecast for the event. Highs of 29 degrees Celsius are predicted on Sunday for the start of the race, six degrees warmer than the Monaco GP last time out.

Most F1 Azerbaijan GP wins

Nico Rosberg: 1 win (2016 – European GP)

Daniel Ricciardo: 1 win (2017)

Lewis Hamilton: 1 win (2018)

Valtteri Bottas: 1 win (2019)

Sergio Perez: 1 win (2021)