Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Ricciardo "at peace" with lack of F1 title, having previously felt "bitter"
Formula 1 / United States GP News

2021 F1 United States GP – how to watch, session timings and more

By:

Formula 1 makes a belated return to Austin for the United States Grand Prix this weekend, the 17th round of the 2021 season on the 22-24 October.

2021 F1 United States GP – how to watch, session timings and more

After the lead of the F1 world drivers’ championship changed hands for the fifth time this season with Max Verstappen reclaiming top spot at the Turkish GP, he leads Lewis Hamilton by six points with six rounds of a dramatic season to go.

Hamilton’s damage limitation drive to fifth place in Istanbul couldn’t quite match the same effort Verstappen produced at the race before in Sochi, giving the Red Bull driver a small edge approaching a make-or-break period in both the drivers’ and constructors’ battle.

Valtteri Bottas gave Mercedes a timely boost with a dominant performance at the Turkish GP to clinch his first win of the season and strengthen his own grip on third place in the drivers’ standings with a 32-point gap on McLaren’s Lando Norris. 

Mercedes heads Red Bull by 36 points at the top of the F1 world constructors’ championship.

During the break since the Turkish round F1 has confirmed its 2022 calendar, expanding to its biggest ever campaign of 23 races – but without the inclusion of the Chinese GP. 

While the usual action and format will be run for the United States GP – having seen the 2020 race cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic – Daniel Ricciardo will get a special outing in one of Dale Earnhardt’s NASCAR Cup cars at the Circuit of the Americas after winning a bet with McLaren boss Zak Brown for his Italian GP victory in September. 

Fans fill the grandstands on race day

Fans fill the grandstands on race day

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

2021 United States GP session timings

F1 will stick to its regular weekend schedule for the United States GP, with two practice sessions on Friday each lasting 60 minutes (rather than the previous 90-minute sessions), before an additional practice session also running for one hour on Saturday.

The Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout-style qualifying format is also being retained on Saturday afternoon to decide the grid for the United States GP on Sunday.

F1 has also ditched starting races at 10 minutes past the hour mark for the 2021 season, with all races starting at the top of the hour.

Friday 22nd October 2021

Free Practice 1: 5:30pm-6:30pm BST (11:30am-12:30pm local)
Free Practice 2: 9:00pm-10:00pm BST (3:00pm-4:00pm local)

Saturday 23rd October 2021

Free Practice 3: 7:00pm-8:00pm BST (1:00pm-2:00pm local)
Qualifying: 10:00pm-11:00pm BST (4:00pm-5:00pm local)

Sunday 24th October 2021

Race: 8:00pm BST (2:00pm local)

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, is greeted by his team at the finish

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, is greeted by his team at the finish

Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the United States GP?

  • Channel: Sky Sports F1 HD
  • Channel numbers - Sky: 406
  • Channel numbers - Virgin Media: 506 (Sky Sports F1 HD)

Sky Sports has live and exclusive broadcasting rights in the United Kingdom, with the build-up to the F1 race starting from 6:30pm ahead of lights out at 8:00pm.

When can I watch the United States GP highlights?

  • Channel: Channel 4
  • Start time: Saturday qualifying – 8:30am Sunday, Sunday race – 12:05am Monday

Channel 4 has the rights to show United States GP highlights of qualifying on Saturday and the race on Sunday.

Will the United States GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2021 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Live Sports Extra stations or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of the United States GP will start at 8:00pm BST on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sounds app.

James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, on the podium

James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, on the podium

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Weather forecast for the United States GP

Austin is set for largely dry and warm weather conditions throughout the race weekend, with sunshine on Friday, but more cloudy conditions on Saturday and Sunday. Highs of 31 degrees Celsius are predicted on Sunday – 12 degrees warmer than the hottest conditions at the Turkish GP.

Most F1 United States GP wins

Lewis Hamilton: 6 wins (2007, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017)

Michael Schumacher: 5 wins (2000, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006)

Graham Hill: 3 wins (1963, 1964, 1965)

Jim Clark: 3 wins (1962, 1966, 1967)

Tickets
shares
comments
Ricciardo "at peace" with lack of F1 title, having previously felt "bitter"

Previous article

Ricciardo "at peace" with lack of F1 title, having previously felt "bitter"
Load comments
More
Haydn Cobb
2021 MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – how to watch, session times & more Misano GP
MotoGP

2021 MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – how to watch, session times & more

Van der Linde apologises to Lawson after Norisring DTM finale Norisring
DTM

Van der Linde apologises to Lawson after Norisring DTM finale

Mazepin: “Driving blind” in dirty spray caused near-miss with Hamilton Turkish GP
Formula 1

Mazepin: “Driving blind” in dirty spray caused near-miss with Hamilton

Trending Today

Weight a key factor in Aston Martin’s tweaked green F1 livery choice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Weight a key factor in Aston Martin’s tweaked green F1 livery choice

Ricciardo "at peace" with lack of F1 title, having previously felt "bitter"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo "at peace" with lack of F1 title, having previously felt "bitter"

Double F1 champion Hakkinen to partner Bottas in Race of Champions
Formula 1 Formula 1

Double F1 champion Hakkinen to partner Bottas in Race of Champions

Redding: MotoGP teams’ approach to riders now “not respectful”
MotoGP MotoGP

Redding: MotoGP teams’ approach to riders now “not respectful”

Sainz on life at Ferrari: Signing his contract in his pyjamas, nervous fans and his breakthrough
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz on life at Ferrari: Signing his contract in his pyjamas, nervous fans and his breakthrough

F1 2022 innovations less obvious than double diffusers
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 2022 innovations less obvious than double diffusers

2021 F1 United States GP – how to watch, session timings and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 F1 United States GP – how to watch, session timings and more

Avintia sacks MotoGP mechanic for faking PCR test result
MotoGP MotoGP

Avintia sacks MotoGP mechanic for faking PCR test result

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The final throes of Brazil's fleetingly successful F1 team Plus

The final throes of Brazil's fleetingly successful F1 team

Emerson Fittipaldi is better remembered for his Formula 1 world championships and Indianapolis 500 successes than for the spell running his eponymous F1 team. Despite a hugely talented roll call of staff, it was a period of internal strife, limited funding and few results - as remembered by Autosport's technical consultant

Formula 1
Oct 18, 2021
Why McLaren's expanding agenda will benefit its F1 resurgence Plus

Why McLaren's expanding agenda will benefit its F1 resurgence

In the 1960s and 1970s, McLaren juggled works entries in F1, sportscars and the Indy 500 while building cars for F3 and F2. Now it’s returning to its roots, expanding  into IndyCars and Extreme E while continuing its F1 renaissance. There’s talk of Formula E and WEC entries too. But is this all too much, too soon? STUART CODLING talks to the man in charge

Formula 1
Oct 17, 2021
How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential Plus

How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential

Yuki Tsunoda arrived in grand prix racing amid a whirlwind of hype, which only increased after his first race impressed the biggest wigs in Formula 1. His road since has been rocky and crash-filled, and OLEG KARPOV asks why Red Bull maintains faith in a driver who admits he isn’t really that big a fan of F1?

Formula 1
Oct 15, 2021
The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages Plus

The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages

OPINION: After Lewis Hamilton responded to reports labelling him 'furious' with Mercedes following his heated exchanges over team radio during the Russian Grand Prix, it provided a snapshot on how Formula 1 broadcasting radio snippets can both illuminate and misrepresent the true situation

Formula 1
Oct 14, 2021
Why F1’s approach to pole winners with grid penalties undermines drivers Plus

Why F1’s approach to pole winners with grid penalties undermines drivers

OPINION: Valtteri Bottas is credited with pole position for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, despite being beaten in qualifying. This is another example of Formula 1 and the FIA scoring an own goal by forgetting what makes motorsport magic, with the Istanbul race winner also a victim of this in the championship’s recent history

Formula 1
Oct 13, 2021
Turkish Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Turkish Grand Prix Driver Ratings

On a day that the number two Mercedes enjoyed a rare day in the sun, the Turkish Grand Prix produced several standout drives - not least from a driver who has hit a purple patch of late

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2021
The hidden factors that thwarted Hamilton's bid for shock Turkish GP glory Plus

The hidden factors that thwarted Hamilton's bid for shock Turkish GP glory

Starting 11th after his engine change grid penalty, Lewis Hamilton faced a tough task to repeat his Turkish Grand Prix heroics of 2020 - despite making strong early progress in the wet. Instead, his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas broke through for a first win of the year to mitigate Max Verstappen re-taking the points lead

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2021
How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form Plus

How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form

A Formula 1 pitstop is a rapid-fire blend of high technology and human performance. PAT SYMONDS describes how the science of margin gains makes stops so quick

Formula 1
Oct 10, 2021

Latest news

2021 F1 United States GP – how to watch, session timings and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 F1 United States GP – how to watch, session timings and more

Ricciardo "at peace" with lack of F1 title, having previously felt "bitter"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo "at peace" with lack of F1 title, having previously felt "bitter"

Double F1 champion Hakkinen to partner Bottas in Race of Champions
Formula 1 Formula 1

Double F1 champion Hakkinen to partner Bottas in Race of Champions

Weight a key factor in Aston Martin’s tweaked green F1 livery choice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Weight a key factor in Aston Martin’s tweaked green F1 livery choice

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.