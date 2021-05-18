Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Alpine: Ocon "a significantly improved driver" in 2021 Next / What do DRS, black and white flag, marbles and more mean? F1 terms explained
Formula 1 / Monaco GP Special feature

2021 F1 Monaco GP session timings and how to watch

By:

The Monaco Grand Prix hosts the fifth round of the 2021 Formula 1 world championship season on 20-23 May.

2021 F1 Monaco GP session timings and how to watch

Lewis Hamilton holds a 14-point lead over Max Verstappen heading to Monte Carlo for the iconic Monaco GP – the first time the race has been held since 2019 after last year’s event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic – with the title fight set to continue on the streets of the principality.

While Mercedes appears to have gained the upper-hand against Red Bull, thanks to Hamilton’s three wins from the opening four rounds, the Milton Keynes-based squad will know Monaco represents an ideal opportunity to strike back with the tight and twisty circuit traditionally suiting the characteristics of the team’s car.

After a trio of third-place finishes, Valtteri Bottas will also be aiming to join the fight at the front having already fallen off the pace – having scored exactly half the amount of Hamilton’s points tally so far.

Along with the usual intense midfield fight, four F1 drivers will also make their Monaco GP debut; the trio of 2021 rookies in Yuki Tsunoda, Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin plus Williams’ Nicholas Latifi who missed out last year when the race was cancelled.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

2021 Formula 1 Monaco GP session timings

F1 will continue to run its revised weekend schedule for 2021, with shorter practice sessions on Thursday (for Monaco GP only). Two free practice sessions lasting 60 minutes each (rather than the previous 90-minute sessions) are followed by an additional practice session also running for one hour on Saturday morning.

The Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout-style qualifying format is also being retained on Saturday afternoon to decide the grid for the Monaco GP on Sunday.

F1 has also ditched starting races at 10 minutes past the hour mark for the 2021 season, with all races starting at the top of the hour.

Thursday 20th May 2021

Free Practice 1: 10:30am-11:30am BST (11:30am-12:30pm local)
Free Practice 2: 2:00pm-3:00pm BST (3:00pm-4:00pm local)

Saturday 22nd May 2021

Free Practice 3: 11:00am-12:00pm BST (12:00pm-1:00pm local)
Qualifying: 2:00pm-3:00pm BST (3:00pm-4:00pm local)

Sunday 23rd May 2021

Race: 2:00pm BST (3:00pm local)

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, leads Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, leads Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Why is F1 Monaco GP practice on a Thursday?

Originally, the Monaco GP fell on a bank holiday weekend in the province, meaning the Friday was kept free to observe the day and allow regular traffic to move through Monte Carlo.

While the tradition of the Friday off remains in place, it is now used to allow both traffic to flow through the area plus businesses and hotels to replace stock and prepare for the busy weekend period during the Monaco GP.

Despite demand on businesses and hotels set to be less due to the COVID-19 restrictions, with attendance capacity capped at 40% or 7,500 fans per each day of track action and only 3,000 fans on Friday, it still allows all fans and visitors to easily move around the region ahead of the main action when the roads are shut again on Saturday and Sunday.

But Friday’s ‘rest day’ still sees track action as Formula 2’s first sprint race will be held that day, starting at 11:45am local time, as part of the F1 support series’ new three-race format.

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the Monaco GP?

  • Channel: Sky Sports F1 HD
  • Channel numbers - Sky: 406
  • Channel numbers – Virgin Media: 506 (Sky Sports F1 HD)

Sky Sports has live and exclusive broadcasting rights in the United Kingdom with the build-up to the F1 race starting from 12:30pm ahead of lights out at 2:00pm.

When can I watch the highlights?

  • Channel: Channel 4
  • Start time: Saturday qualifying 8:00pm, Sunday race 6:30pm

Channel 4 has the rights to show Monaco GP highlights of qualifying on Saturday and the race on Sunday.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, leads the field through the first corner

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, leads the field through the first corner

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Will it be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2021 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Live Sports Extra stations.

Coverage of the Monaco GP will start at 1:50pm BST on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, available on both DAB radio and the BBC Sounds app.

Will there be fans at the Monaco GP?

Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, the Monaco GP spectator attendance allowance is currently capped at 40% of the regular full capacity for the race weekend with a maximum of 7,500 fans permitted on each day of track action. For the Friday ‘rest day’ the cap is set at 3,000 spectators. All fans are required to follow COVID-19 regulations in the grandstands and around the street track.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Weather forecast for the Monaco GP

Monaco is set for largely sunny conditions, with some cloud on Saturday and Sunday, with a minimal chance of rain. Across the weekend highs of 20 degrees Celsius are predicted – around three degrees cooler than the hottest conditions at the Spanish GP.

Most F1 Monaco GP wins

Ayrton Senna: 6 wins (1987, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993)
Michael Schumacher: 5 wins (1994, 1995, 1997, 1999, 2001)
Graham Hill: 5 wins (1963, 1964, 1965, 1968, 1969)
Alain Prost: 4 wins (1984, 1985, 1986, 1988)
Lewis Hamilton: 3 wins (2008, 2016, 2019)
Nico Rosberg: 3 wins (2013, 2014, 2015)
Jackie Stewart: 3 wins (1966, 1971, 1973)
Stirling Moss: 3 wins (1956, 1960, 1961)

shares
comments

Related video

Alpine: Ocon "a significantly improved driver" in 2021

Previous article

Alpine: Ocon "a significantly improved driver" in 2021

Next article

What do DRS, black and white flag, marbles and more mean? F1 terms explained

What do DRS, black and white flag, marbles and more mean? F1 terms explained
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Monaco GP
Author Haydn Cobb

Trending

1
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

17h
2
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
3
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2h
4
Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

59min
5
IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

1h
Latest news
GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition
F1

GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition

34m
Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
F1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

59m
McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
F1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2h
Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
F1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

2h
Verstappen "reached a different level of maturity" in F1 - Marko
F1

Verstappen "reached a different level of maturity" in F1 - Marko

19h
Latest videos
What Are Flexi-Wings & Why Are They So Controversial In Formula 1? 05:14
Formula 1
17h

What Are Flexi-Wings & Why Are They So Controversial In Formula 1?

Wheel Nut Issues, Undercuts & More | 2021 Monaco GP F1 Race Debrief 14:12
Formula 1
18h

Wheel Nut Issues, Undercuts & More | 2021 Monaco GP F1 Race Debrief

Exclusive Interview: Graham Stoker launches FIA presidential bid 02:12
Formula 1
May 25, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Graham Stoker launches FIA presidential bid

Back to Class with Carlos Sainz 05:26
Formula 1
May 22, 2021

Back to Class with Carlos Sainz

F1 Fast Facts: Monaco GP 03:20
Formula 1
May 20, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Monaco GP

More
Haydn Cobb
F1 Monaco Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more Monaco GP
Formula 1

F1 Monaco Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

F1 Monaco GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more Monaco GP
Formula 1

F1 Monaco GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

2021 MotoGP French GP – how to watch, session times & more French GP
MotoGP

2021 MotoGP French GP – how to watch, session times & more

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow Plus

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success

Formula 1
May 26, 2021
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Plus

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte-Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Plus

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Plus

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
May 23, 2021
Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Plus

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
May 22, 2021
How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Plus

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 in 2021 with Alpine has so far not reached the heights that made him a legend, but there's no doubting his status and ultimate target. After his outstanding exploits away from the grand prix scene, the Spaniard opens up on his driving performance level, F1's future and how he's really viewing his comeback - and in doing so reveals just what he really brings to motorsport's top tier

Formula 1
May 21, 2021
Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success Plus

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success

Ferrari topped the opening practice times for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday, which raised expectations it could finally be a factor for Formula 1 victory once again. But is that a step too far? Here's how the hidden data the teams have collected so far shows both good and bad signs for the Scuderia

Formula 1
May 20, 2021

Trending Today

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition
Formula 1 Formula 1

GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Latest news

GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition
Formula 1 Formula 1

GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.