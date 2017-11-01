Latest
Mexico rejects Austin's date change push Mexico's Formula 1 promoter says there is no chance he will accept a date switch to June, despite a push from the United States organisers to split their grands prix 1509541211 F1

Aston 'encouraged' by 2021 engine direction Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer says he is "encouraged" by the direction of the 2021 engine plans that were presented by Formula 1 bosses on Tuesday 1509537908 F1

Was the F1 title won or lost? Fans have their say Lewis Hamilton sealed his fourth Formula 1 world drivers' championship at the Mexican Grand Prix to go level with 2017 rival Sebastian Vettel in titles 1509535212 F1

Haas wants FIA changes after penalty dispute Haas team principal Gunther Steiner has made a fresh call for a permanent Formula 1 steward, arguing that the FIA's Mexican Grand Prix decisions were inconsistent 1509535155 F1

Hamilton: I need to raise my game for Verstappen Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton believes he will have to raise his game further to fend off Max Verstappen in the coming seasons 1509527571 F1

What would a papaya '18 McLaren look like McLaren could opt for a 'papaya orange' livery for its 2018 Formula 1 car and to celebrate Halloween Autosport's sister title Motorsport.com has visualised the Renault-powered machine 1509474533 F1

Giorgio Piola launches F1-inspired watch collection Legendary Formula 1 illustrator, Giorgio Piola, has launched a new range of F1-inspired timepieces - drawing from his career of intensive research and illustrations from Grands Prix around the world 1509543054 NETW

How Rally GB turned itself around Rally GB 2017 was so successful its biggest problem was being too popular. That's a huge turnaround for Britain's World Rally Championship round, as DAVID EVANS explains 1509538349 WRC

Honda won't use team orders - Marquez Marc Marquez insists Honda will not use team orders in his MotoGP title decider with Andrea Dovizioso at Valencia 1509539925 MotoGP

Memories of the greatest junior contest Autosport completes its celebration of 50 years of Formula Ford by hearing category greats' memories of success in its biggest and best event: the Festival 1509494400 National

Reinvented Hamilton can break all F1 records Lewis Hamilton has edged past the achievements of several legends in the Formula 1 pantheon this year. The way he's improved himself along the way suggests there's now no record he can't break 1509494400 F1

Red Bull's flawed approach has emptied its talent pool Red Bull has spent a fortune on young driver development in the last decade. So why did it have to recall someone it had spurned years earlier when it ran out of Toro Rosso drivers? 1509494400 F1

How Rosberg 'messed with Lewis's head' A little under 12 months ago Nico Rosberg won the world championship and then abruptly announced his departure from the sport before he'd even collected his trophy. He's been somewhat elusive ever since, but now, speaking exclusively to F1 Racing, Rosberg explains how he "messed with Lewis's head", why he's been largely absent from the Formula 1 scene - and what’s coming next... Words Stuart Codling Portraits Malcolm Griffiths 1509408000 F1

The weakness Mercedes must fix for 2018 Lewis Hamilton has been the master of maximising his package this season, and that's allowed him to deny Ferrari the title it craves. But in the face of increased competition for 2018, Mercedes has a key car trait it needs to focus on 1509408000 F1

10 moments that decided the 2017 title Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes faced their toughest challenge in the V6 hybrid era of Formula 1 from Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari, but in the end that threat was seen off with two races to spare 1509321600 F1

