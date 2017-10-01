Latest
© 2016 Autosport
More F1 News

Vandoorne: Sepang my best drive in F1 McLaren's Stoffel Vandoorne says his seventh position in the Malaysian Grand Prix was his "best drive in Formula 1" 1506854397 F1

Sepang defeat shows Mercedes has 'work to do' Formula 1 championship leader Lewis Hamilton believes Mercedes has "work to do" with its car to stay ahead of Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari in the title battle 1506850136 F1

Vettel: Stroll post-race clash 'unnecessary' Sebastian Vettel said his clash with Lance Stroll after the finish of Formula 1's Malaysian Grand Prix was "completely unnecessary" 1506849065 F1

Verstappen wins Malaysian Grand Prix Max Verstappen took his first victory of the Formula 1 season with a dominant drive in the final Malaysian GP, as Sebastian Vettel recovered from starting last to take fourth 1506846913 F1

Ferrari identifies Vettel engine problem Ferrari has fitted new engine parts to Sebastian Vettel's Formula 1 car to boost his available pool of components, after identifying the cause of his Malaysia Grand Prix qualifying failure 1506830916 F1

Wolff feels sympathy for Vettel and Ferrari Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff says he feels sympathy for Sebastian Vettel after Lewis Hamilton's championship rival suffered misfortune for the second successive Formula 1 race weekend 1506790312 F1

Trending

Vettel: Stroll post-race clash 'unnecessary' Sebastian Vettel said his clash with Lance Stroll after the finish of Formula 1's Malaysian Grand Prix was "completely unnecessary" 1506849065 F1

Verstappen took 'extra risk' with Hamilton Malaysian Grand Prix winner Max Verstappen says he took "extra risk" in passing Lewis Hamilton for the lead because he knew the Formula 1 championship leader had more to lose 1506851172 F1

Verstappen wins Malaysian Grand Prix Max Verstappen took his first victory of the Formula 1 season with a dominant drive in the final Malaysian GP, as Sebastian Vettel recovered from starting last to take fourth 1506846913 F1

Sepang defeat shows Mercedes has 'work to do' Formula 1 championship leader Lewis Hamilton believes Mercedes has "work to do" with its car to stay ahead of Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari in the title battle 1506850136 F1

Ferrari identifies Vettel engine problem Ferrari has fitted new engine parts to Sebastian Vettel's Formula 1 car to boost his available pool of components, after identifying the cause of his Malaysia Grand Prix qualifying failure 1506830916 F1

Haryanto to join pre-season test at Valencia Ex-Formula 1 driver Rio Haryanto will test a Formula E car for the first time during next week's official pre-season test at Valencia 1506851521 FE

New In Autosport Plus

The puzzle confounding Mercedes in Malaysia Ferrari starred, Red Bull looked strong and Mercedes floundered in practice at Sepang. That was a surprise result given Mercedes was expected to lead the way, and there's no obvious answer either 1506643200 F1

Why F1's 2018 silly season will be one to savour Sainz to Renault (via Toro Rosso, McLaren and Honda) was the highlight of F1's 2017 silly season. Next year's will be much more interesting 1506556800 F1

Has F1's best training ground been sentenced or saved? The announcement of a single-make Formula 3 category on the F1 package was unsurprising but sad. It heralds the end of F3 as it has been known - but is that such a bad thing? 1506556800 F3

The top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2017 The big talking point of the IndyCar season was Fernando Alonso's Indianapolis 500 - but who starred over the entire campaign? 1506470400 IndyCar

Why Honda thinks it can thrive without McLaren The McLaren divorce nearly pushed Honda out of Formula 1 altogether. Instead it has a new works partnership with the much smaller Toro Rosso team. Why does Honda think it can succeed there when it failed so badly with McLaren? 1506470400 F1

Will Renault beat Red Bull in 2018? Having signed Carlos Sainz Jr and made strides on track, is Renault on course for a big leap forward in 2018? Gary Anderson gives his view on this, and other topics including the hardest-working drivers he met in F1 1506384000 F1

Expert opinion. Technical insight. Unbeatable analysis.Subscribe to Autosport Plus
Upgrade for free today
10 / 15 articles remaining this month.
Register for free and read 10 more stories every month.
Register and get your 10 extra articles

Or get unlimited, ad-free access. Subscribe to Autosport Plus today.
Thanks for enjoying Autosport,
Glenn Freeman Editor