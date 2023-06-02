Live: F1 Spanish GP updates - FP1 & FP2
Follow the live action as the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix gets underway on Friday.
F1 heads to its seventh round this weekend and the second in a double-header after last weekend's Monaco Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen overcame a sudden downpour in the principality to claim his fourth Formula 1 victory of 2023, beating Fernando Alonso by 27.9 seconds.
He now leads the standings by 39 points from Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, with Alonso in third heading into his home race.
Several teams have brought upgrades to this weekend's round at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, including Mercedes and Ferrari.
FP1 starts at 12:30pm BST on Friday, with FP2 at 4pm BST.
By: Megan White, Sam Hall
Summary
|
Summary
|
Leaderboard
Until then, you can catch up on all the action from FP2 with Autosport's session report!
That's the kind of action we want to see!
Were we wrong to say that the track would remain dry?
This said, Verstappen is only 0.047s shy of a time that would better these combined sectors.
Russell appears to be enjoying the upgrades slightly more, however, in sixth.
Ocon also betters the Ferrari pair in fourth.
Hamilton is currently over one second off the pace, with Russell two-tenths and four places better off.
Trending
First races of 2023 Isle of Man TT delayed due to serious road traffic incident
First races of 2023 Isle of Man TT delayed due to serious road traffic incident First races of 2023 Isle of Man TT delayed due to serious road traffic incident
F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Spanish GP pole
F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Spanish GP pole F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Spanish GP pole
Isle of Man TT 2023: Dunlop dominates first Supersport race for 22nd win
Isle of Man TT 2023: Dunlop dominates first Supersport race for 22nd win Isle of Man TT 2023: Dunlop dominates first Supersport race for 22nd win
Isle of Man TT 2023: Birchalls make history to win first Sidecar race with new lap record
Isle of Man TT 2023: Birchalls make history to win first Sidecar race with new lap record Isle of Man TT 2023: Birchalls make history to win first Sidecar race with new lap record
How Mercedes made itself look "silly" with Hamilton-Russell collision
How Mercedes made itself look "silly" with Hamilton-Russell collision How Mercedes made itself look "silly" with Hamilton-Russell collision
Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”
Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing” Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”
McLaughlin: IndyCar drivers criticising new Detroit track “need to relax”
McLaughlin: IndyCar drivers criticising new Detroit track “need to relax” McLaughlin: IndyCar drivers criticising new Detroit track “need to relax”
Palou: “Crazy” Detroit track is too tight, too short for IndyCars
Palou: “Crazy” Detroit track is too tight, too short for IndyCars Palou: “Crazy” Detroit track is too tight, too short for IndyCars
Starting Grid for the Spanish Grand Prix
Starting Grid for the Spanish Grand Prix
F1 Floor Tech: Red Bull & Mercedes's Approaches Explained
F1 Floor Tech: Red Bull & Mercedes's Approaches Explained
How Do F1 Teams Prepare for Track Layout Changes?
How Do F1 Teams Prepare for Track Layout Changes?