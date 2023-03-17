Live: F1 Saudi Arabian GP commentary and updates – FP1 & FP2

The 2023 F1 season resumes in Jeddah, with plenty of talking points to focus on, including reigning world champion and Bahrain GP winner Max Verstappen who missed his Thursday commitments due to a stomach bug, meaning his first appearance this weekend will be in first practice.

Following the Red Bull domination in Bahrain, all eyes will be on what its rivals can do in response at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, and whether Aston Martin can maintain its surprise start having seen Fernando Alonso finish on the podium in the opener.

Charles Leclerc goes into the Saudi race with a 10-place grid penalty due to taking his third set of control electronics for his Ferrari after his Bahrain retirement.

Saudi Arabian GP first practice begins at 1:30pm GMT followed by second practice which starts at 5:00pm GMT. Qualifying takes place on Saturday at 5:00pm GMT to decide the starting grid for the race on Sunday at 5:00pm GMT.