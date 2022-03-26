Formula 1 News
F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Live commentary and updates
Live updates from the Saudi Arabian GP FP3 and qualifying sessions at Jeddah.
By: Jake Boxall-Legge
The Ferraris have both improved their times, and its Leclerc now on top with a 1m30.139s - close to his FP2 benchmark. Sainz also improves but can only manage a 1m30.671s.
Norris's first timed effort is a 1m32.589 which puts him third, comfortably adrift of the two Ferraris. The 2021 McLaren versus Ferrari slug-fest now seems a very long time ago...
Bottas, who was third-fastest for Alfa in FP1 yesterday, now heads out on the soft tyre - as does Norris in the McLaren, the team behind the curve due to fixes needed on its brake ducts.
With his preparation lap of 1m53.016s, Leclerc is the first man to put a time on the board. His following lap of 1m31.052s though was beaten by Sainz, who surges to the top of the leaderboard with a 1m31.011s.
Here's the latest story from the F1 team bosses press conference, as it emerges that drivers still have concerns over racing in Jeddah after Friday's missile strike on a nearby oil station.
We've yet to have a representative time so far, but that might be about to change as both Sainz and Leclerc have headed out on soft tyres.
As a reminder, the benchmark time set yesterday was Leclerc's 1m30.074s set in FP2. He'd earlier gone quickest in FP1 with a 1m30.772s lap.
Conditions in Jeddah are warm, naturally. Track temperatures are 30.0 degrees, with air temperatures of 24.3 degrees.
Bottas is joined on track by team-mate Guanyu Zhou and Haas driver Kevin Magnussen, who scored that memorable fifth place in last Sunday's Bahrain season-opener.
Amid all of this, there was track running yesterday and Ferrari set the pace with Bahrain GP winner Charles Leclerc - but it wasn't a straightforward session for the Maranello as both Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr got acquainted with the unforgiving walls. For Plus subscribers, here's Matt Kew's full analysis: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/why-ferrari-might-rue-costly-jeddah-f1-errors-fp2/9322323/
However, team bosses stated that there should be a discussion over the event's future after this weekend.
F1 team bosses fielded questions earlier today regarding the nature of the talks, with explanations of Jeddah's missile and drone defence systems proving critical to easing their concerns. You can read the story on that here: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-teams-reassured-by-credible-explanation-of-saudi-defence-systems/9340101/?nrt=54
In a carefully-worded statement, the Grand Prix Drivers Association stated that "natural human concerns" prompted the body to question whether or not the race should go ahead. You can read that statement in full here: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-drivers-says-natural-human-concerns-triggered-boycott-debate/9334910/
There's been only one real story in the build-up to today's running - and that concerns whether the race should proceed at all following a missile strike on a nearby oil facility yesterday. Talks went on into the early hours of this morning involving drivers, teams, the FIA and the local authorities before it was confirmed the event would go ahead.
Free Practice 3 gets underway in a little under 10 minutes. We'll be bringing you updates throughout the session and in the build-up to qualifying which is due to start at 17:00 GMT.
Greetings everybody, welcome to Autosport's live coverage of Saturday's action from the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
