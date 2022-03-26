Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Formula 1 News

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Live commentary and updates

Live updates from the Saudi Arabian GP FP3 and qualifying sessions at Jeddah.

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Live commentary and updates

By: Jake Boxall-Legge

Summary

Leaderboard

  1. Leclerc, Ferrari
  2. Sainz, Ferrari
  3. Norris, McLaren
  4. Bottas, Alfa Romeo
  5. Zhou, Alfa Romeo
  6. Albon, Williams
  7. Latifi, Williams
  • F1 FP3 will begin at 5pm local time (2pm GMT)
  • Weekend to continue after Friday's missile strike on nearby oil station
Status: Live
Norris now improves, springing up to third on a 1m31.529s.
Meanwhile Bottas goes third-fastest on a 1m31.580s, with Zhou slotting into fourth on a 1m32.274s.
The Ferraris have both improved their times, and its Leclerc now on top with a 1m30.139s - close to his FP2 benchmark. Sainz also improves but can only manage a  1m30.671s.
Norris's first timed effort is a 1m32.589 which puts him third, comfortably adrift of the two Ferraris. The 2021 McLaren versus Ferrari slug-fest now seems a very long time ago...
Bottas, who was third-fastest for Alfa in FP1 yesterday, now heads out on the soft tyre - as does Norris in the McLaren, the team behind the curve due to fixes needed on its brake ducts.

 
With his preparation lap of 1m53.016s, Leclerc is the first man to put a time on the board. His following lap of 1m31.052s though was beaten by Sainz, who surges to the top of the leaderboard with a 1m31.011s.
Here's the latest story from the F1 team bosses press conference, as it emerges that drivers still have concerns over racing in Jeddah after Friday's missile strike on a nearby oil station.  
 
We've yet to have a representative time so far, but that might be about to change as both Sainz and Leclerc have headed out on soft tyres.
As a reminder, the benchmark time set yesterday was Leclerc's 1m30.074s set in FP2. He'd earlier gone quickest in FP1 with a 1m30.772s lap.
Conditions in Jeddah are warm, naturally. Track temperatures are 30.0 degrees, with air temperatures of 24.3 degrees.
 
Bottas is joined on track by team-mate Guanyu Zhou and Haas driver Kevin Magnussen, who scored that memorable fifth place in last Sunday's Bahrain season-opener.
We're underway now for FP3, with Valtteri Bottas the first man out of the pits for Alfa Romeo.
Amid all of this, there was track running yesterday and Ferrari set the pace with Bahrain GP winner Charles Leclerc - but it wasn't a straightforward session for the Maranello as both Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr got acquainted with the unforgiving walls. For Plus subscribers, here's Matt Kew's full analysis: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/why-ferrari-might-rue-costly-jeddah-f1-errors-fp2/9322323/
However, team bosses stated that there should be a discussion over the event's future after this weekend. 
 
F1 team bosses fielded questions earlier today regarding the nature of the talks, with explanations of Jeddah's missile and drone defence systems proving critical to easing their concerns. You can read the story on that here: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-teams-reassured-by-credible-explanation-of-saudi-defence-systems/9340101/?nrt=54
In a carefully-worded statement, the Grand Prix Drivers Association stated that "natural human concerns" prompted the body to question whether or not the race should go ahead. You can read that statement in full here: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-drivers-says-natural-human-concerns-triggered-boycott-debate/9334910/
There's been only one real story in the build-up to today's running - and that concerns whether the race should proceed at all following a missile strike on a nearby oil facility yesterday. Talks went on into the early hours of this morning involving drivers, teams, the FIA and the local authorities before it was confirmed the event would go ahead.
Free Practice 3 gets underway in a little under 10 minutes. We'll be bringing you updates throughout the session and in the build-up to qualifying which is due to start at 17:00 GMT.
Greetings everybody, welcome to Autosport's live coverage of Saturday's action from the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

16 h
2
Formula 1

F1 needs to discuss future of Saudi Arabian GP, say teams

53 min
3
Formula 1

Drivers still "concerned" over Saudi Arabian GP safety, say F1 teams

17 min
4
Formula 1

Mercedes set-up trials in Jeddah F1 practice didn't solve porpoising

3 h
5
Formula 1

How new F1 gearbox rule reduces Saudi Arabian GP crash grid penalty jeopardy

1 d
Latest news
Drivers still "concerned" over Saudi Arabian GP safety, say F1 teams
F1

Drivers still "concerned" over Saudi Arabian GP safety, say F1 teams

17m
F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Live commentary and updates
F1

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Live commentary and updates

28m
F1 teams reassured by 'credible' explanation of Saudi defence systems
F1

F1 teams reassured by 'credible' explanation of Saudi defence systems

31m
F1 needs to discuss future of Saudi Arabian GP, say teams
F1

F1 needs to discuss future of Saudi Arabian GP, say teams

53m
The heavy-hitters that have brought F1’s new race to fruition Plus
F1

The heavy-hitters that have brought F1’s new race to fruition

1 h
Latest videos
Why BOTH Red Bulls Failed in F1's Bahrain GP 05:09
Formula 1
Mar 23, 2022

Why BOTH Red Bulls Failed in F1's Bahrain GP

Can Ferrari Continue Its F1 Dominance? | Paddock Packdown 09:13
Formula 1
Mar 21, 2022

Can Ferrari Continue Its F1 Dominance? | Paddock Packdown

Juan Pablo Montoya lets rip with his opinions over F1 2022 09:22
Formula 1
Mar 18, 2022

Juan Pablo Montoya lets rip with his opinions over F1 2022

Our Predictions for the 2022 F1 Season 11:21
Formula 1
Mar 17, 2022

Our Predictions for the 2022 F1 Season

F1's biggest Plot Points to look out for in 2022 06:01
Formula 1
Mar 16, 2022

F1's biggest Plot Points to look out for in 2022

Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.