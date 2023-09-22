Live: F1 Japanese GP updates - FP1 & FP2
Follow the live action as the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix gets under way on Friday.
Formula 1 arrives in Japan with Red Bull on the verge of clinching the constructors' title despite the setback of Singapore one week ago.
Carlos Sainz's victory under the Marina Bay lights marked the first non-Red Bull race win of the season, but Ferrari must outscore Red Bull by more than 24 points to remain in the championship fight beyond this weekend.
If Mercedes, the team currently second, outscore Red Bull at all, the battle will carryover into Qatar.
Japanese GP first practice starts at 3:30am BST followed by second practice at 7:00am BST.
By: Haydn Cobb, Sam Hall
Summary
|
Summary
|
Leaderboard
https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-japanese-gp-fp2-report/10523431/
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
A 1:31.008s puts him 0.144s ahead of Norris. Perez goes P6 and is seven-tenths off the pace.
And to the top he goes with a 1:31.377s - 1.6s faster than anyone else, although he is the first man on soft tyres.
"We'll take a look," is the calm response from the pitwall.
Trending
FIA admits to Verstappen F1 Singapore GP penalty mistake
FIA admits to Verstappen F1 Singapore GP penalty mistake FIA admits to Verstappen F1 Singapore GP penalty mistake
FIA to reject three applications for new F1 teams
FIA to reject three applications for new F1 teams FIA to reject three applications for new F1 teams
F1 Japanese GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
F1 Japanese GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more F1 Japanese GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again
How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again
What we learned from Friday practice at the F1 Japanese GP
What we learned from Friday practice at the F1 Japanese GP What we learned from Friday practice at the F1 Japanese GP
Indy NXT grad Simpson's path to CGR seat aided by sportscar experience
Indy NXT grad Simpson's path to CGR seat aided by sportscar experience Indy NXT grad Simpson's path to CGR seat aided by sportscar experience
F1 drivers question tyre blanket ban sustainability claims
F1 drivers question tyre blanket ban sustainability claims F1 drivers question tyre blanket ban sustainability claims
How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success
How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success
Qatar is Aiming High as it Prepares to Welcome Back F1
Qatar is Aiming High as it Prepares to Welcome Back F1
How Our Bold Strategy Nearly Paid Off | 2023 Singapore GP Akkodis F1 Race Debrief
How Our Bold Strategy Nearly Paid Off | 2023 Singapore GP Akkodis F1 Race Debrief
F1 2023 Singapore GP Review - Sainz Breaks Red Bull's Streak in Style
F1 2023 Singapore GP Review - Sainz Breaks Red Bull's Streak in Style