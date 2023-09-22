Live: F1 Japanese GP updates - FP1 & FP2

Formula 1 arrives in Japan with Red Bull on the verge of clinching the constructors' title despite the setback of Singapore one week ago.

Carlos Sainz's victory under the Marina Bay lights marked the first non-Red Bull race win of the season, but Ferrari must outscore Red Bull by more than 24 points to remain in the championship fight beyond this weekend.

If Mercedes, the team currently second, outscore Red Bull at all, the battle will carryover into Qatar.

Japanese GP first practice starts at 3:30am BST followed by second practice at 7:00am BST.