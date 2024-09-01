Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri locked out the front row for the Italian Grand Prix in a tight qualifying session at Monza.

The McLaren duo came out on top in what was the closest top-six in Formula 1 qualifying history as George Russell took third for Mercedes.

But with Max Verstappen the lead Red Bull down in only seventh and Ferrari back on form in the hunt for a home win, what will happen?

The Italian GP gets under way at 2pm BST.