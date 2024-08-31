F1 Italian GP Live Commentary and Updates - Qualifying
Saturday's action form the 16th round of the 2024 Formula 1 season concludes with qualifying.
By: Ewan Gale
- Hamilton, Mercedes
- Verstappen, Red Bull
- Norris, McLaren
- Sainz, Ferrari
- Piastri, McLaren
- Russell, Mercedes
- Leclerc, Ferrari
- Perez, Red Bull
- Albon, Williams
- Hulkenberg, Haas
- Norris topped Q1 as newcomer Colapinto was eliminated alongside Tsunoda, Stroll, Bottas and Zhou
- Hamilton was fastest in Q2, but Alonso's session went no further – with Ricciardo, Magnussen, Gasly and Ocon also out
Ninth for Albon and only 11th for Alonso on what is a painful day for Aston Martin.
Ocon loses time at the end of the lap and manages 15th only.
Ricciardo, Magnussen and Gasly also miss out as the flag drops.
Perez goes only eighth as Verstappen slots into second.
Ricciardo misses out with a lap good enough for only 11th as it stands.
Only Albon and Ocon are improving early in the lap.
Norris and Sainz aren't on track, so 13 of 15 are on track.
Magnussen crosses the line but doesn't improve. Team-mate Hulkenberg goes purple in S1 and improves his time, though stays ninth.
Is there a shock to come on the final runs? Alpine are doing a double warm-up lap, so Magnussen will be the first to try and improve.
Just under five minutes to go and it's Alonso, Magnussen, Gasly, Ocon and Ricciardo in the elimination zone.
Perez's lap was on a used set of tyres, so his deficit to P1 isn't representative.
Leclerc radio: "The car is not turning at all."
That dud lap has come from nowhere.
New tyres for Ferrari and Sainz goes third overall.
Leclerc follows and is ONLY seventh! That's a surprise.
Russell goes fourth, Alonso tenth and Hamilton fastest!
Almost a tenth separates the Mercedes driver and Norris with that lap. Game on.
Albon is on form for Williams. His lap splits the Haas duo for eighth, but the two Mercedes cars and Alonso are yet to post a time.
Hulkenberg has gone faster than Magnussen for seventh, just outside Perez's time which is good enough for only sixth.
The Alpine's improved to get ahead of Ricciardo for now.
Piastri first disposes of Verstappen, then Norris posts a 1m19.727s to go top.
0.147s covers the top three and we haven't had new tyre runs for Ferrari yet, nor have the Mercedes' run.
The McLarens are on new tyres and will go to the top when they finish their laps, not before Verstappen gets into the 1m19s.
A 1m20.296s means Leclerc goes faster than Sainz.
Ricciardo goes fourth behind Magnussen, then the two Alpines.
Again, Sainz is up in S1 but this time he's clean through the Lesmos.
Leclerc is up in the middle of the lap though...
It's Sainz ahead of Leclerc again, can he get his first lap in this time?
Gasly is in front of Ocon but trying to keep tabs with Leclerc for a tow of his own.
The two Ferraris are getting on with it again, with used tyres seemingly the pick of the pack for the Scuderia and the two Alpines.
Delay over, Q2 is go!
Confirmation from Haas that Magnussen will be fine to hit the track for Q2.
I counted 11 marshals with witches' brooms on the exit of the second Lesmo.
Tsunoda's team-radio was fiery after his elimination. "It's just ridiculous. It's so difficult to drive, it's ridiculous."
"Oh my God man!"
Magnussen made it through to Q2 despite his issue, it seems as though Haas could fix whatever hurt his final run.
Marshals are on track clearing all the gravel kicked up during Q1, meaning a small delay to proceedings.
Q2 start delayed!
Piastri jumped up to third late on whilst Colapinto and Magnussen conspired to create drama and, with the yellow flags halting improvements, Perez's lap turned out to be enough.
Advantage Norris and Leclerc, who didn't run at the end of the session and saved a set of tyres.
That ruined laps for a lot of drivers - it was a mechanical issue for the Haas.
Ricciardo just about hoiked himself out of the drop zone and pushes Stroll and Tsunoda out.
Colapinto, Bottas and Zhou also fail to progress.
How on earth has Colapinto not hit the wall?
He has run wide over the gravel at the second Lesmo and somehow stopped the Williams rotating.
Magnussen then runs wide at the final corner and brings the yellow flags out as he recovers.
Perez is over the line and that is not fantastic, it has to be said.
Only ninth, slower than Albon and almost seven-tenths off the pace.
The replay isn't particularly helpful for McLaren - Verstappen was almost punted into the wall.
Albon goes P8 with his effort but that could be right on the cusp.
Piastri, meanwhile, has been noted for an unsafe release in front of Verstappen. That looks like a slam dunk, it has to be said.
Albon is aiming for clean air as he is the first out on track, with Perez on his out-lap during the Williams' flying attempt.
Now everyone else follows.
A short lull with five minutes to go as teams prepare for the do-or-die runs.
Colapinto, Tsunoda, Bottas, Perez and Zhou are those at risk. Yikes for the Red Bull...