F1 races set to be shortened to 290km in 2027

Formula 1 grands prix are set to become shorter in 2027 as the series changes the balance between electrical and internal-combustion power.

The background to this is the widespread unpopularity of the latest technical regulations, in which electrical output and internal combustion engine power contribute equally to the total power.

The change follows criticism of the latest technical regulations, under which electrical and internal-combustion power contribute equally to total output. Drivers dislike the counter-intuitive driving style imposed by the constant need to harvest and deploy electrical energy; neither has the 'yo-yo’ racing caused by varying states of battery charge proved popular with the competitors.

Although the stakeholders agreed to move towards a 60:40 ratio in favour of internal combustion in 2028, with increased fuel flow, there will be an interim step of 58:42 next season.

The reason for this is that at the time, at least half the teams planned to carry over their 2026 chassis, making it impractical to enlarge the fuel tank.

Given the shift in balance of power output, increased fuel flow was required to enable the engines to contribute more. If they use more fuel they need to carry more, or shorten the races.