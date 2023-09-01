Live: F1 Italian GP updates - FP1 & FP2

Max Verstappen arrives at Monza with the chance to become the first driver in F1 history to win 10 grands prix in succession.

Sergio Perez is second in the standings but sits 138 points behind his Red Bull ream-mate.

But it is the midfield battle to be best-of-the-rest where the excitement has been found this season, with the pecking order fluctuating between Mercedes, Aston Martin, Ferrari and McLaren race-by-race.

Mercedes currently leads the best-of-the-rest battle by 40 points from Aston Martin.

FP1 begins on Friday at 12:30pm BST with FP2 following at 4:00pm BST.