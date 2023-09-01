Live: F1 Italian GP updates - FP1 & FP2
Follow the live action as the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix gets under way on Friday.
Max Verstappen arrives at Monza with the chance to become the first driver in F1 history to win 10 grands prix in succession.
Sergio Perez is second in the standings but sits 138 points behind his Red Bull ream-mate.
But it is the midfield battle to be best-of-the-rest where the excitement has been found this season, with the pecking order fluctuating between Mercedes, Aston Martin, Ferrari and McLaren race-by-race.
Mercedes currently leads the best-of-the-rest battle by 40 points from Aston Martin.
FP1 begins on Friday at 12:30pm BST with FP2 following at 4:00pm BST.
By: Haydn Cobb, Sam Hall
Summary
|
Summary
|
Leaderboard
https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-italian-gp-fp2-report/10514536/
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, in the pit lane
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Conversely, Russell is P9.
Trending
2023 F1 Italian GP qualifying results: Sainz on pole for Ferrari
2023 F1 Italian GP qualifying results: Sainz on pole for Ferrari 2023 F1 Italian GP qualifying results: Sainz on pole for Ferrari
Ex-MotoGP and BSB champion team owner Paul Bird dies aged 56
Ex-MotoGP and BSB champion team owner Paul Bird dies aged 56 Ex-MotoGP and BSB champion team owner Paul Bird dies aged 56
F1 Italian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
F1 Italian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more F1 Italian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
IndyCar Portland: Graham Rahal takes pole, Newgarden crashes
IndyCar Portland: Graham Rahal takes pole, Newgarden crashes IndyCar Portland: Graham Rahal takes pole, Newgarden crashes
F1 Italian GP: Sainz stuns Verstappen for Monza pole
F1 Italian GP: Sainz stuns Verstappen for Monza pole F1 Italian GP: Sainz stuns Verstappen for Monza pole
Herta shines despite brutal Portland IndyCar qualifying for Andretti
Herta shines despite brutal Portland IndyCar qualifying for Andretti Herta shines despite brutal Portland IndyCar qualifying for Andretti
IndyCar Portland: Graham Rahal takes pole, Newgarden crashes
IndyCar Portland: Graham Rahal takes pole, Newgarden crashes IndyCar Portland: Graham Rahal takes pole, Newgarden crashes
Ilott “not bothered” by “stupid” Grosjean clash in IndyCar Portland practice
Ilott “not bothered” by “stupid” Grosjean clash in IndyCar Portland practice Ilott “not bothered” by “stupid” Grosjean clash in IndyCar Portland practice
Starting Grid for the Italian Grand Prix
Starting Grid for the Italian Grand Prix
Still We Rise | Lewis Signs New Contract
Still We Rise | Lewis Signs New Contract
Our Zandvoort Weekend EXPLAINED | 2023 Dutch GP Akkodis F1 Race Debrief
Our Zandvoort Weekend EXPLAINED | 2023 Dutch GP Akkodis F1 Race Debrief