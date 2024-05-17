Live: F1 Imola GP updates – FP1 & FP2

F1 returns to Imola having cancelled last year's event following extensive flooding in the Emilia-Romagna region.

Teams and drivers will be able to relax somewhat this weekend, with the schedule reverting back to a normal format after two sprint weekends in China and Miami - the latter of which saw a new grand prix winner in McLaren's Lando Norris.

FP1 starts at 12:30am BST (13:30am local time) followed by FP2 at 4:00pm BST (5:00pm local time).