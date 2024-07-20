F1 takes on a double-header dash before the summer break, starting in Hungary before a trip to Spa-Francorchamps, following the thrilling recent trio of races concluded by Lewis Hamilton’s emotional British GP triumph.

Lando Norris led the way on Friday from Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz after Charles Leclerc ended his day early in the wall.

Final practice starts at 11:30pm BST, followed by qualifying at 3pm BST.