Newey on Aston Martin updates: "Provisional results are promising"

Adrian Newey made an appearance in the team representatives' press conference after FP1, although kept a lid on Aston Martin's expectations with the updated AMR26.

"Provisional results are promising. It's only part of the package so we'll have some more steps in Zandvoort and then further steps in Monza and Baku. So it's the first part of our planned upgrade. We're very short on parts so we're being careful with it and trying to learn all about it."

On Stroll's suspension issue in FP1, Newey stated that it was not a new part that had failed, although he was once more tight-lipped - perhaps a legacy of his Australia press conference appearance where he was a touch more...loquacious, let's say.

"As you can imagine everybody's feverishly trying to understand exactly what went wrong and what happened as we speak and it's only once we have an understanding that we can comment on what we do next but we obviously need to have a position fairly shortly ready for FP2."