Live: F1 French GP commentary and updates - Qualifying
Live commentary and updates for the 2022 edition of the Formula 1 French Grand Prix, taking place at Paul Ricard this weekend.
Ferrari heads into the race at the Le Castellet circuit on the back of two victories: Carlos Sainz took his maiden win at Silverstone, while Charles Leclerc claimed the spoils last time out in Austria.
Max Verstappen still leads the title battle, but now 38 points clear of Leclerc as the Monegasque displaced Sergio Perez from second in the standings.
Sainz's power unit fire meant he left the Red Bull Ring without any points, and now faces a 10-place grid penalty for a change in control electronics.
The Spaniard led Friday's timesheets from Ferrari team-mate Leclerc, who was fastest in FP1, while Verstappen led the Ferrari duo in Saturday's FP3.
By: Stephen Lickorish, Lewis Duncan, Megan White
That's all for today folks. Stay tuned to Autosport.com for all of the post-qualifying reaction this evening.
We will be back tomorrow for live coverage of the race, which will get underway at 2pm BST.
Here is the full qualifying report for the French Grand Prix: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-french-gp-leclerc-pips-verstappen-to-pole-after-sainz-tow/10342232/
Red Bull has set Perez out on a fresh set of softs, so that suggests the team is letting him do his own thing.
Now, does Red Bull sacrifice Perez to do the same to give Verstappen a help to negate Ferrari's strategy?
After the first flying laps, Leclerc, Verstappen, Perez, Russell, Hamilton, Norris, Alonso, Tsunoda, Sainz (who hasn't set a time) and Magnussen (who hasn't set a time) is your top 10 with just over six minutes to go.
Leclerc now goes top with a 1m31.209s, with Verstappen second - 0.008s behind the Ferrari. Hamilton goes fourth.
Magnussen is the only driver not out on track, which makes sense given he has nothing to fight for with his penalties.
Sainz is out on a used set of tyres and is circulating ahead of his team-mate Leclerc. Is this now Ferrari enacting is tow plan?
Sainz leads a Ferrari 1-2 in that session from Verstappen, Perez, Hamilton, Alonso, Russell, Magnussen, Norris, Magnussen.
Ricciardo was just 0.086s outside of a Q3 place in his McLaren, showing how tight the midfield battle in F1 is right now.
Just a few minutes left in Q2. Mercedes haven't set a lap on fresh tyres yet in this session, but both drivers aren't looking particularly quick today.
In the knockout zone, Vettel has overtaken Russell in 11th. Bottas only had about 0.030s in hand to get him into Q3 in 10th currently.
Sainz has gone onto a flying lap on fresh soft rubber, so Ferrari definitely looking to get him into Q3 despite his penalties.
Verstappen leads Perez and Leclerc, with Norris, Magnussen, Ricciardo, Alonso, Hamilton, Bottas, Vettel completing the top 10.
Jul 22, 2022