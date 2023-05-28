Live updates: Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix
Follow all of the live action from Saturday at the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix.
The 2023 Monaco Grand Prix is the sixth round of the season, though was set to be the seventh had it not been for the Emilia Romagna GP's cancellation due to a weather emergency.
Max Verstappen starts on pole for the 78-lap grand prix around the streets of Monte Carlo, having edged Fernando Alonso in a thrilling Q3.
The sister Red Bull of Sergio Perez will start from the back of the grid after a Q1 crash, while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc goes from sixth after being hit with a grid penalty.
The 2023 Monaco GP begins at 2pm BST.
By: Lewis Duncan, James Newbold, Sam Hall
Summary
|
Summary
|
Leaderboard
Trending
F1 teams will be "all over" Red Bull floor photographs - Mercedes
F1 teams will be "all over" Red Bull floor photographs - Mercedes F1 teams will be "all over" Red Bull floor photographs - Mercedes
Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory
Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory
Aston Martin: Alonso wouldn’t have won Monaco GP going straight to inters
Aston Martin: Alonso wouldn’t have won Monaco GP going straight to inters Aston Martin: Alonso wouldn’t have won Monaco GP going straight to inters
The Monaco crane lifts that show how Red Bull and Mercedes' F1 floors compare
The Monaco crane lifts that show how Red Bull and Mercedes' F1 floors compare The Monaco crane lifts that show how Red Bull and Mercedes' F1 floors compare
Ocon: Alpine must ‘keep feet on the ground’ after Monaco F1 podium
Ocon: Alpine must ‘keep feet on the ground’ after Monaco F1 podium Ocon: Alpine must ‘keep feet on the ground’ after Monaco F1 podium
O’Ward on Ericsson Indy 500 clash: “I won’t forget that one”
O’Ward on Ericsson Indy 500 clash: “I won’t forget that one” O’Ward on Ericsson Indy 500 clash: “I won’t forget that one”
The DTM rule that cost Porsche's Preining win at Oschersleben
The DTM rule that cost Porsche's Preining win at Oschersleben The DTM rule that cost Porsche's Preining win at Oschersleben
How Newgarden rose to be a thorn to Ericsson’s double Indy 500 bid
How Newgarden rose to be a thorn to Ericsson’s double Indy 500 bid How Newgarden rose to be a thorn to Ericsson’s double Indy 500 bid
Max's Monaco Domination - Monaco GP Review F1 2023
Max's Monaco Domination - Monaco GP Review F1 2023
Lewis Hamilton Reads Mean Tweets
Lewis Hamilton Reads Mean Tweets
FIRST LOOK! Onboard At The Las Vegas Strip Circuit In F1 23
FIRST LOOK! Onboard At The Las Vegas Strip Circuit In F1 23