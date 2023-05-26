Live: F1 Monaco GP updates - FP1 & FP2

F1 heads to its sixth round this weekend and its jewel in the crown, as the paddock takes to the streets of Monte Carlo.

This should have been round seven on the calendar, but the weather emergency in the Emilia Romagna region of Italy led to last week's Imola event being cancelled.

Red Bull will be looking to continue its run of 1-2 finishes in 2023, with Max Verstappen eager to strengthen his position as the championship leader following victory in Miami.

Mercedes will take to the track with a massively upgraded car, ditching its 'zero-pod' design philosophy in the hopes of lifting itself up the grid.

FP1 starts at 12:30pm BST on Friday, with FP2 at 4pm BST.