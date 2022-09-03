Live: F1 Dutch GP commentary and updates - Qualifying

George Russell led a Mercedes 1-2 FP1 on Friday as home favourite Max Verstappen suffered a reliability issue, while Carlos Sainz finished third.

Charles Leclerc topped FP2 from team-mate Sainz ahead of Lewis Hamilton, with Verstappen down in eighth.

Verstappen won the last race, at Spa-Francorchamps, despite starting 14th on the grid. Team-mate Sergio Perez completed the Red Bull rout in Belgium with second place, as Carlos Sainz rescued a third place for Ferrari on a day where it struggled.

F1's trip to Zandvoort will be its second in a row after the seaside circuit was reinstated to the calendar last year, having been dropped at the end of 1985. Verstappen won last year's race.