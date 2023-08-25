Live: F1 Dutch GP updates - FP1 & FP2
Follow the live action as the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix gets underway on Friday.
Formula 1 returns from its summer slumber with the Dutch Grand Prix as Max Verstappen looks to extend his personal eight-race winning streak and continue Red Bull's 100% record for the season.
Verstappen arrives at Zandvoort for his home event with a 125-point championship lead over team-mate Sergio Perez.
After Aston Martin, Mercedes, McLaren and Ferrari have all taken turns in providing the main threat to Red Bull, a major talking point will be which of this number gets off to the strongest start in the Netherlands.
FP1 begins on Friday at 11:30 BST with FP2 following at 15:00 BST.
By: Sam Hall, Megan White, Lewis Duncan
Summary
|
Summary:
|
Leaderboard:
https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-dutch-gp-fp1-report/10511271/
Trending
Ricciardo out of F1 Dutch GP with broken hand, Lawson to replace
Ricciardo out of F1 Dutch GP with broken hand, Lawson to replace Ricciardo out of F1 Dutch GP with broken hand, Lawson to replace
Ricciardo taken to hospital after Dutch F1 GP practice crash
Ricciardo taken to hospital after Dutch F1 GP practice crash Ricciardo taken to hospital after Dutch F1 GP practice crash
F1 Dutch GP: Norris on top as Piastri and Ricciardo crash in FP2
F1 Dutch GP: Norris on top as Piastri and Ricciardo crash in FP2 F1 Dutch GP: Norris on top as Piastri and Ricciardo crash in FP2
Who is Liam Lawson? Ricciardo F1 Dutch GP injury replacement
Who is Liam Lawson? Ricciardo F1 Dutch GP injury replacement Who is Liam Lawson? Ricciardo F1 Dutch GP injury replacement
F1 Dutch GP: Verstappen heads red-flagged FP1
F1 Dutch GP: Verstappen heads red-flagged FP1 F1 Dutch GP: Verstappen heads red-flagged FP1
What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the Dutch GP
What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the Dutch GP What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the Dutch GP
Ferrari risks missing F1 Dutch GP Q3 as high-downforce struggles continue
Ferrari risks missing F1 Dutch GP Q3 as high-downforce struggles continue Ferrari risks missing F1 Dutch GP Q3 as high-downforce struggles continue
Who is Liam Lawson? Ricciardo F1 Dutch GP injury replacement
Who is Liam Lawson? Ricciardo F1 Dutch GP injury replacement Who is Liam Lawson? Ricciardo F1 Dutch GP injury replacement
F1 2023 Dutch GP - Back from the summer break!
F1 2023 Dutch GP - Back from the summer break!
Dutch Grand Prix – Full Throttle
Dutch Grand Prix – Full Throttle
The Life of an F1 Photographer - Steven Tee's Favourite Photos
The Life of an F1 Photographer - Steven Tee's Favourite Photos