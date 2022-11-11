Live: F1 Brazilian GP commentary and updates – Qualifying

F1’s sprint race format returns at the penultimate round of the 2022 season, which is set to shake up the Brazilian GP at Interlagos.

Having wrapped up both F1 world titles already this season, Max Verstappen and Red Bull will look to take another clean sweep having won both sprint races earlier this season at Imola and the Red Bull Ring.

Friday’s action sees opening practice followed by the traditional qualifying, ahead of second practice and the sprint race on Saturday. Sunday’s schedule remains unchanged with the full grand prix race.