Formula 1 Livefeed

Live: F1 Brazilian GP commentary and updates – Qualifying

Follow minute-by-minute updates for FP1 and qualifying at the Formula 1's Brazilian Grand Prix.

Live: F1 Brazilian GP commentary and updates – Qualifying

F1’s sprint race format returns at the penultimate round of the 2022 season, which is set to shake up the Brazilian GP at Interlagos.

Having wrapped up both F1 world titles already this season, Max Verstappen and Red Bull will look to take another clean sweep having won both sprint races earlier this season at Imola and the Red Bull Ring.

Friday’s action sees opening practice followed by the traditional qualifying, ahead of second practice and the sprint race on Saturday. Sunday’s schedule remains unchanged with the full grand prix race.

By: James Newbold, Haydn Cobb, Lewis Duncan, Megan White

Summary

Summary
  • Magnussen takes shock first pole in Brazil
  • Russell third despite Q3 off, Leclerc 10th with no time
  • Albon, Gasly, Vettel, Ricciardo, Stroll miss Q3
  • Latifi, Zhou, Bottas, Tsunoda, Schumacher drop out of Q1
Leaderboard
  1. Magnussen, Haas
  2. Verstappen, Red Bull
  3. Russell, Mercedes
  4. Norris, McLaren
  5. Sainz, Ferrari
  6. Ocon, Alpine
  7. Alonso, Alpine
  8. Hamilton, Mercedes
  9. Perez, Red Bull
  10. Leclerc, Ferrari
Status: Stopped
For now, it is time to say good evening but never fear we'll be back tomorrow for what looks to be a very exciting sprint race. Final practice takes place at 3:30pm GMT, with the sprint going off at 7:30pm GMT. Until then, have a lovely rest of your Friday!

We'll let this sum up this F1 qualifying coverage for today. Well done Magnussen and well done Haas.

 

Need a reminder on how that all unfolded? Look no further:

 

https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-brazilian-gp-magnussen-takes-shock-first-pole-for-sprint-race/10398274/
So, how about that quali?
So, Magnussen starts the Brazilian GP sprint race from pole ahead of Verstappen, Russell, Norris and Sainz. Leclerc was the biggest loser in Q3 having not even set a lap time after going out on intermediates and starts 10th.

Pierre Gasly liked this.

 
Such was the shock of that result, even Magnussen didn't believe his race engineer when he told him he was on provisional pole. It's non-league minnows beating a Premier League giant in the FA Cup levels of shocks!
 
Magnussen receives the Pirelli pole position award from Felipe Massa - who else at Interlagos - and I think that mini tyre will be the most treasured one of the season.
When asked what's the plan for tomorrow's sprint, Magnussen doesn't miss a beat: "Maximum attack, let's go for something funny!"
Magnussen on his maiden F1 pole: "I don't know what to say, the team put me out on track at exactly the right moment, first out of pitlane. It is incredible."
Russell, who triggered the red flag which set things in motion, ended up third so even he's got a smile on his face.
Magnussen, bless him, looks like he's not really sure what to do with himself. He gets weighed by the FIA scrutineering team as he gets plenty of congratulations from everyone up and down pitlane.
 
Magnussen hasn't taken his helmet off yet as he celebrates in the Haas garage, then gives Gunther Steiner a big bear hug as he walks down pitlane. He's got to go from the very end of the pit to the top to do the top three interviews.
That's the feelgood story of 2022 in F1, without a doubt. Magnussen in a Haas on pole for the sprint. What a moment.
It is just an out-lap for Hamilton who pits straightaway. The celebrations have started at Haas - their first ever F1 pole position, and Magnussen's first ever F1 pole position! Wow!
Hamilton heads out on the intermediate tyres but it is so dark and wet it is hard to imagine he can gain anything from this.
Officially, Q3 isn't over but the smiles and celebrations are starting at Haas. They don't want to celebrate too early, but this looks nailed on.
The Q3 clock is ticking down, there are five minutes to go, but nobody is heading out on track. In fact, Leclerc is out of his Ferrari heading to the pitwall and Verstappen is doing the same. This is all over, folks.
For the record, nobody got anywhere near the 1m11s laps on the intermediates earlier in Q1. Magnussen's pole time is 1m11.674s. Stranger things have happened but this is the Dane's pole all day long.
Right, Q3 is back underway but it looks very wet. Perez heads out, but on inters.
DRS has also been disabled, which, if anything, puts things more in favour for Magnussen. That time will be hard to beat in these conditions.
Q3 will restart in two minutes. Magnussen is on provisional pole with a 1m11.674s and it is still raining... could he?
TV replays reveal what happened to Russell and it is a weird one. He locked up under braking for Turn 4, went into the gravel, and while trying to spin around and get back on track he spun back into the gravel trap and got beached.
To make Leclerc's life worse, it is now raining harder.
Leclerc is not happy. He was told to pit by Ferrari just as he went down the main straight to start a timed lap on the intermediates. He never got to set a lap time before the red flag on the softs and is 10th.
The clock has stopped with 8m10s to go in Q3. Russell is OK but stuck in the gravel trap and is being recovered.
Russell has crashed and that's triggered a red flag!
Meanwhile, Magnussen is on provisional pole with a 1m11.674s.
Leclerc continues to push on with his inter tyres, holding Perez up on the softs in the process, and this plan is not working for the Ferrari driver. He duly pits but is it too late?
Leclerc rolls the tyre dice, but all the teams are reporting the rain is on its way so they need to push all out on the softs now. Could it be too late for Leclerc to switch back to the softs?
Once again Magnussen heads the F1 car train at pit exit, with all Q3 contenders tucked up behind him. Leclerc is on the inters, everyone else is on the softs.
Who do you predict for pole? It could be anyone, in truth.
 
Weather watch: The rain-dar says drops in the next 10 minutes, then it gets heavier when Q3 ends.
 
In the end, no huge shocks in Q3, but credit is due for Magnussen for getting his Haas into the top 10 shootout. He's joined by the pair of Ferraris, Red Bulls, Mercedes, Alpines and McLaren's Norris.
That's your lot as everyone pits before the session fully finishes. Out in Q2: P11 Albon, P12 Gasly, P13 Vettel, P14 Ricciardo, P15 Stroll.
Vettel runs on at Turn 1 which ruins his current lap as the chequered flag comes out.
Load more

