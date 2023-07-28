Live: F1 Belgian GP updates - FP1 & Qualifying
Follow the live action as the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix gets under way on Friday.
F1’s final race before the summer break sees the return of the sprint race schedule, meaning Friday’s timetable is transformed into a single practice session followed by qualifying for Sunday’s grand prix.
Max Verstappen will carry a five-place grid penalty into the Belgian GP due to exceeding his gearbox allocation for the season with his Red Bull.
The Dutch driver currently leads the standings by 110 points from team-mate Sergio Perez and comes into this weekend off the back of seven consecutive victories.
The single free practice session starts at 12:30pm BST at Spa-Francorchamps, with qualifying taking place at 4pm BST.
By: Lewis Duncan, Haydn Cobb, Sam Hall
Summary
|
Summary
|
Leaderboard - Q3
https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-belgian-gp-verstappen-dominates-for-pole-despite-grid-penalty/10501298/
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19
Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images
Trending
F1 Belgian GP sprint qualifying and race - Start time, how to watch & more
F1 Belgian GP sprint qualifying and race - Start time, how to watch & more F1 Belgian GP sprint qualifying and race - Start time, how to watch & more
Hamilton, Russell summoned over Spa F1 qualifying incident
Hamilton, Russell summoned over Spa F1 qualifying incident Hamilton, Russell summoned over Spa F1 qualifying incident
Verstappen set for discussion with race engineer over Spa F1 qualifying argument
Verstappen set for discussion with race engineer over Spa F1 qualifying argument Verstappen set for discussion with race engineer over Spa F1 qualifying argument
Szafnauer out as Alpine F1 team boss
Szafnauer out as Alpine F1 team boss Szafnauer out as Alpine F1 team boss
F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen dominates for pole despite grid penalty
F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen dominates for pole despite grid penalty F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen dominates for pole despite grid penalty
F1 Manager 2023 game review: Does it still rain in Monaco’s tunnel?
F1 Manager 2023 game review: Does it still rain in Monaco’s tunnel? F1 Manager 2023 game review: Does it still rain in Monaco’s tunnel?
F1 Belgian GP sprint qualifying and race - Start time, how to watch & more
F1 Belgian GP sprint qualifying and race - Start time, how to watch & more F1 Belgian GP sprint qualifying and race - Start time, how to watch & more
Magnussen gets F1 Belgian GP grid penalty for impeding Leclerc
Magnussen gets F1 Belgian GP grid penalty for impeding Leclerc Magnussen gets F1 Belgian GP grid penalty for impeding Leclerc
Starting Grid for the Belgian Grand Prix - Updated
Starting Grid for the Belgian Grand Prix - Updated
Leclerc Looks Back at Highlights from his F1 Career
Leclerc Looks Back at Highlights from his F1 Career
What’s behind Alfa Romeo's special Belgian GP KICK livery?
What’s behind Alfa Romeo's special Belgian GP KICK livery?