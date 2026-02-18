Skip to main content

F1 Bahrain pre-season testing live commentary and updates - day 4

Live Standings

Live Text

A replay shows Leclerc going very wide in Turn 10 – classic.

Perez seems to be all set in Cadillac's yet-to-be-named F1 car. The team has been working through sensor issues.

Breaking news

The compression ratio saga is alive and well in the paddock, and Alpine – now powered by Mercedes – says the situation is "crystal clear": its engine is legal.

Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

We are one hour in, and all cars have covered at least 10 laps, except Hadjar's Red Bull (seven) and Perez' Cadillac (zero). We'll attempt to find out what's going on at the American team.

Stopwatch

Leclerc goes fastest! He just set a 1m33.739s on prototype tyres. That's 0.070s slower than Antonelli's benchmark from last week.

Video
 
Stopwatch

Former Racing Bulls driver Isack Hadjar goes up to third with his Red Bull, 1.715s off.

Breaking news

What can Racing Bulls do this year? Perhaps not much, according to team boss Alan Permane, as well as Esteban Ocon and Carlos Sainz regarding their own squads.

Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

 

The Racing Bulls got going again, at a snail's pace.

Lindblad has stopped on track.

Stopwatch

Kimi Antonelli goes fastest with the C3 compound, 1m34.473s.

Just a reminder all five Pirelli compounds are available this week.

Most teams have selected plenty of C3 tyres, with a few other compounds.

But their approaches vary a lot. Aston has no C1 nor C2 (the hardest); Mercedes has no C4 nor C5 (the softest).

Nico Hulkenberg's Audi stalled as he was attempting a standing start at pit exit.

Stopwatch

By the time I wrote this, Lando Norris improved significantly with a 1m34.766s on the C2 compound.

Breaking news

The Monegasque, a 27-time polesetter and eight-time grand prix winner with Ferrari, has spoken at length about F1's 2026 cars.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

Stopwatch

Leclerc has taken P2 in 1m37.218s.

Photo

Here is Valtteri Bottas' new helmet, designed by his partner Tiffany Cromwell. Thoughts?

 
Photo

Let's look at this Alpine out on track (last week).

Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

That's three seconds down on last week's reference.

Stopwatch

Pierre Gasly improves the fastest time significantly, setting a 1m36.470s on prototype tyres.

Stopwatch

Kimi Antonelli laps 0.009s away from Norris' early benchmark.

Arvid Lindblad just locked up and went very, very wide in Turn 1.

The Alpine and the Cadillac are yet to be seen out on track.

Stopwatch

Coincidentally, Norris goes top in 1m37.976s.

Video

George Russell was cheeky with Lando Norris during F1's 2026 official photoshoot!

 

Stopwatch

Charles Leclerc sets the first lap time of the week in 1m38.356s.

Alex Albon's Williams is fitted with massive aero rakes in front of and behind the rear wheels.

Lights green

The session is under way! Esteban Ocon is first on track.

Here is everyone who will be on track today.

  WEDNESDAY
McLaren

L. Norris

O. Piastri
Mercedes

K. Antonelli

G. Russell
Red Bull

I. Hadjar

M. Verstappen
Ferrari C. Leclerc
L. Hamilton
Williams

A. Albon

C. Sainz
Racing Bulls

A. Lindblad

L. Lawson
Aston Martin F. Alonso  (morning)
Haas

E. Ocon

O. Bearman
Alpine

P. Gasly

F. Colapinto
Audi

N. Hulkenberg

G. Bortoleto
Cadillac

S. Perez

V. Bottas

We have three more days of testing to go, then it's on to Australia for the season-opening round in Melbourne.

Ben Vinel
Ben Vinel

Good morning, and welcome back as Formula 1's Bahrain pre-season testing resumes!

By: Autosport Staff

Published: