F1 Bahrain pre-season testing live commentary and updates - day 4
Follow along for updates on the first day of F1's second 2026 pre-season test in Bahrain
A replay shows Leclerc going very wide in Turn 10 – classic.
Perez seems to be all set in Cadillac's yet-to-be-named F1 car. The team has been working through sensor issues.
The compression ratio saga is alive and well in the paddock, and Alpine – now powered by Mercedes – says the situation is "crystal clear": its engine is legal.
Franco Colapinto, Alpine
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images
We are one hour in, and all cars have covered at least 10 laps, except Hadjar's Red Bull (seven) and Perez' Cadillac (zero). We'll attempt to find out what's going on at the American team.
Leclerc goes fastest! He just set a 1m33.739s on prototype tyres. That's 0.070s slower than Antonelli's benchmark from last week.
Former Racing Bulls driver Isack Hadjar goes up to third with his Red Bull, 1.715s off.
What can Racing Bulls do this year? Perhaps not much, according to team boss Alan Permane, as well as Esteban Ocon and Carlos Sainz regarding their own squads.
According to them, the midfield is miles away from the top teams. Read more here
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls
Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
The Racing Bulls got going again, at a snail's pace.
Lindblad has stopped on track.
Kimi Antonelli goes fastest with the C3 compound, 1m34.473s.
Just a reminder all five Pirelli compounds are available this week.
Most teams have selected plenty of C3 tyres, with a few other compounds.
But their approaches vary a lot. Aston has no C1 nor C2 (the hardest); Mercedes has no C4 nor C5 (the softest).
Nico Hulkenberg's Audi stalled as he was attempting a standing start at pit exit.
By the time I wrote this, Lando Norris improved significantly with a 1m34.766s on the C2 compound.
The Monegasque, a 27-time polesetter and eight-time grand prix winner with Ferrari, has spoken at length about F1's 2026 cars.
Like most of his peers, he admits they're not super fun, but he's finding fun elsewhere. Read here.
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images
Leclerc has taken P2 in 1m37.218s.
Here is Valtteri Bottas' new helmet, designed by his partner Tiffany Cromwell. Thoughts?
Let's look at this Alpine out on track (last week).
Pierre Gasly, Alpine
Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
That's three seconds down on last week's reference.
Pierre Gasly improves the fastest time significantly, setting a 1m36.470s on prototype tyres.
Kimi Antonelli laps 0.009s away from Norris' early benchmark.
Arvid Lindblad just locked up and went very, very wide in Turn 1.
The Alpine and the Cadillac are yet to be seen out on track.
Coincidentally, Norris goes top in 1m37.976s.
George Russell was cheeky with Lando Norris during F1's 2026 official photoshoot!
Charles Leclerc sets the first lap time of the week in 1m38.356s.
Alex Albon's Williams is fitted with massive aero rakes in front of and behind the rear wheels.
The session is under way! Esteban Ocon is first on track.
Here is everyone who will be on track today.
|WEDNESDAY
|McLaren
|
L. Norris
O. Piastri
|Mercedes
|
K. Antonelli
G. Russell
|Red Bull
|
I. Hadjar
M. Verstappen
|Ferrari
|C. Leclerc
L. Hamilton
|Williams
|
A. Albon
C. Sainz
|Racing Bulls
|
A. Lindblad
L. Lawson
|Aston Martin
|F. Alonso (morning)
|Haas
|
E. Ocon
O. Bearman
|Alpine
|
P. Gasly
F. Colapinto
|Audi
|
N. Hulkenberg
G. Bortoleto
|Cadillac
|
S. Perez
V. Bottas
We have three more days of testing to go, then it's on to Australia for the season-opening round in Melbourne.
Good morning, and welcome back as Formula 1's Bahrain pre-season testing resumes!
By: Autosport Staff