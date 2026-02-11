F1 Bahrain pre-season testing live commentary and updates - day 1
Follow along for updates from F1's 2026 pre-season test in Bahrain
In his first run, Carlos Sainz conducted some basic aero correlation work, driving the Williams at a fixed speed of around 200km/h on the straight between Turns 3 and 4.
Ten cars have been seen on track, most of them with areo rakes, barbecue grills that measure aerodynamic data.
The Cadillac is fitted with flow-vis paint that helps engineers see airflows on the car in real life.
We're yet to see the Alpine, but we're barely 20 mins into the day.
Esteban Ocon goes fastest with the first sub-100s time: 1m39.634s on soft tyres.
In other words, Williams is out on track. The team missed the Barcelona test altogether but completed two filming days in the last week.
Team boss James Vowles spoke to the media this morning in Bahrain, so you'll hear about the team's prospects very soon on Autosport and Motorsport!
Eight cars have taken to the track. We're still waiting for the Ferrari, the Mercedes and the Alpine.
Verstappen sets the first time of the week, a 1m48.950s, and immediately improves to a 1m44.012s.
Here we go! Several cars pour out of the pits, including Max Verstappen (Red Bull), Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi) and Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls).
Now, where can we watch the test, you might ask?
We can't! Only the last hour of testing will be broadcast, which means that for most of the day we'll rely on our reporters on site, Filip Cleeren, Jake Boxall-Legge and Ronald Vording.
At least, unlike Barcelona, this test is not taking place behind closed doors.
No fewer than 18 drivers will be in action today, with Fernando Alonso among those sitting the action out. Find the whole plan for the week here.
Cars will be on track from 10am to 2pm and from 3pm to 7pm local time.
After Barcelona's five-day shakedown (a test in all but name), during which teams were allowed to run on three days each, this is a three-day test from Wednesday to Friday, with all squads (presumably) running every day.
Good morning, and welcome to Autosport and Motorsport to follow Formula 1's 2026 Bahrain pre-season test!
By: Autosport Staff
