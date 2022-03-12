Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 News

Live: F1 Bahrain pre-season test - Day 3

Formula 1 pre-season testing will conclude today with the third and final day of the Bahrain test ahead of next weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

Live: F1 Bahrain pre-season test - Day 3

Track action gets underway at 7am GMT and finishes at 4pm GMT. The day will be split by a one-hour lunch break (11am-12pm GMT) which can be reduced if requested due to lost track time from either red flags or poor weather conditions.

Haas has been granted extra time to catch up on the missed four hours of track running on Thursday, following a late arrival of its freight to the circuit. The US team was permitted an extra hour of track time after the chequered flag on Friday and will be permitted to continue to run through today’s lunch break plus have two hours of further running this evening.

New signing Kevin Magnussen, replacing Nikita Mazepin, following the termination of his contract, made good use of this extra testing time by posting Friday’s fastest time courtesy of a 1m33.207s effort set on C4 tyre in cooler conditions.

AlphaTauri set the pace on Thursday while Ferrari led the way open Friday before Magnussen’s late show.

McLaren will head into the final day again without Daniel Ricciardo, who had been absent from the test due to feeling unwell before testing positive for Covid-19 on Friday night. Lando Norris will pilot the MCL36 in the Australian’s absence.

By: Tom Howard, Stefan Mackley

Summary

Leaderboard
1. Perez, Red Bull, 1,34.733s, C3, 4 laps
2. Gasly, AlphaTauri, 1m34.865s, C4, 17
3. Zhou, Alfa Romeo, 1m35.136s, C3, 19
4. Sainz, Ferrari, 1m35.222s, C3, 15 
5. Norris, McLaren, 1m35.504s, C4, 15 
6. Hamilton, Mercedes, 1m36.217s, C5, 12
7. Latifi, Williams, 1m36.441s, C5, 11
8. Stroll, Aston Martin, 1m38.417s, C3, 8
9. Magnussen, Haas, 1m38.616s, C2, 33
10. Alonso, Alpine, 1m39.391s, C2, 19
  • Final day of pre-season testing underway in Bahrain
  • Lando Norris is filling in Daniel Ricciardo at McLaren after the latter tested positive for Covid-19 
Status: Live
Perez goes straight to the top of the times with his first lap on the C3 tyres. The Red Bull is running a new scuplted sidepod design.
News just in! Williams will be given some extra running time for Latifi today to make up for the time lost to a fire yesterday.
The Red Bull appears to feature revised sidepods and rear end.
The Red Bull appears! Sergio Perez comes out on to track.
Sainz pits. Only Zhou, Alonso and Stroll out on track currently.
Sainz goes fastest now. The Ferrari driver posts a 1m35.222s on the yellow walled C3 tyres.
Norris is on a flier but doesn't improve on his benchmark time.
Sainz, sitting P2, has just had a moment but recovers.
Norris is filling in again for Daniel Ricciardo today after the Australian tested positive for Covid-19 last night. 
Norris is running on the C4 softs.
It looks like Hamilton is running on the C5 soft tyres. These are marked with a just red Pirelli logos.
Sainz has moved to P2 now in the Ferrari but is 0.4s shy of Norris.
The screens are around the Red Bull garage, a bit of work going on by the team at the minute.
Red Bull and Max Verstappen is the only car yet to hit the track.
Norris to the top now on the C3 yellow walled tyres. He posts a 1m35.504s effort.
So if you are wondering why Kevin Magnussen has already logged 30 laps. Haas have been give extra time this morning after missing out on Thursday morning due to freight arriving late.
Zhou pops up into sixth with a 1m39.385s
The Canadian completed just 12 laps yesterday as a rear brake fire curtailed anymore running. He'll be hoping for a lot more tours of the Bahrain International Circuit this morning.
Obviously feeling left out, and keen to make up for a lack of running yesterday, Nicholas Latifi ventures out in the Williams.
After the initial flurry of activity on track things have calmed down a little, with Norris, Magnussen and Zhou the only ones setting laps at the moment.
But as we say that, Gasly has gone quicker with a 1m36.113s on the C3 tyre.
Hamilton currently tops the times though with a 1m36.217s
Plenty of track action already this morning, as Lance Stroll hits the track in his Aston Martin.
Norris moves to the top with a 1m38.812s. He eclipses Sainz.
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), Nicholas Latifi (Williams), Lando Norris (McLaren) and Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) have also now joined the fray.
Conditions are bright and sunny.
Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo) and Fernando Alonso (Alpine) head out on the track.
Session is underway.
Good morning and welcome to live updates from the final day of Formula 1 pre-season testing in Bahrain.
