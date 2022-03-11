Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Red Bull: Mercedes F1 sidepods are "extreme", but legal Next / Williams ends day early after brake fire melts suspension
Formula 1 / Bahrain March Testing News

Haas: Sunday F1 test would be a fairer solution after freight delay

Haas Formula 1 boss Gunther Steiner believes allowing the team to test on Sunday morning would have been a “fairer” solution after facing opposition from rivals over plans.

Luke Smith
By:
Haas: Sunday F1 test would be a fairer solution after freight delay

A technical issue with a plane in Turkey that was bringing Haas’s freight to Bahrain for the second test meant its cargo did not arrive until Tuesday evening.

It forced Haas to miss the opening morning of running in Bahrain on Thursday. The Haas VF-22 car only got out on-track yesterday afternoon, leaving the team on the back foot.

The team asked if it would be able to complete an extra half-day of running in Bahrain on Sunday to make up for the lost time, only for a handful of teams to reject the plan.

Haas will instead have to make up for the four hours lost on Thursday by doing extra running on both Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, Kevin Magnussen will complete one additional hour after the end of the official session at 7pm. He will then complete another hour through the lunch break on Saturday, before Mick Schumacher then does two extra hours at the end of the day.

But Haas F1 chief Steiner was unhappy the team had “lost a morning and now we get bits and pieces”, believing it was unfair it had to complete the majority of additional running on top of the current schedule.

“We never asked to have a night session or anything like this, we just asked for Sunday morning, which would make up for the Thursday morning we lost,” Steiner said.

“The time I think would have been a much fairer and better solution for everybody. Now some people complain that we can run at night and others cannot, because the race is at night.

“We will get by, as we always do. I don’t want to be here and cry, because I don’t cry. But I think some people should think before they make comments about fairness.”

Steiner believes the deal agreed with other teams to make up for its lost running is unfair

Steiner believes the deal agreed with other teams to make up for its lost running is unfair

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

This came after McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl said the solution offered to Haas was “absolutely fair” and would be a precedent for future delays.

“We supported that to help Haas, to give them these hours back that they lost,” Seidl said.

“It’s a fair solution. It’s important in those situations that you apply common sense and that you find solutions that can be applied consistently in other cases as well if similar things would happen.”

It is understood that McLaren was the team which put forward the proposal for Haas to extend running on the existing test days. The regulations do not permit pre-season testing to be any longer than three consecutive days, nor for teams to run alone, leading to concerns that allowing Haas to test on Sunday could open the door for advantage to be taken of the allowance in future.

Seidl felt it would have been “unreasonable” to give Haas the extra day.

“We have very limited testing, we have only six days,” he said. “If you grant an additional test day, you have another night as well to work on the car and the data and so on and gain an advantage.

“That’s the compromise where we ended up, which has been supported by all the teams. I think that’s more than fair.”

Alpine F1 chief Otmar Szafnauer said the team was “supportive of Haas doing what they’re doing now”, while Red Bull’s Christian Horner called it “a totally sensible solution”. Horner also suggested that such matters should only be dealt with by the FIA and not have team involvement.

Pietro Fittipaldi, Haas VF-22

Pietro Fittipaldi, Haas VF-22

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

As well as feeling the team had been compromised by the change in on-track running arrangements, Steiner also noted that the Haas crew had been forced to work longer hours as a result of the delay.

“Some of the guys worked 30 hours to make it happen, that we could get to the track at least yesterday afternoon,” Steiner said.

“Now these guys, they’ve got longer hours to work, because if you test 11 hours on one day, it’s different when you need to prepare your cars, and then on Saturday night, we have two hours [more], so two hours less to prepare the parts to send back to the UK.”

shares
comments
Red Bull: Mercedes F1 sidepods are "extreme", but legal
Previous article

Red Bull: Mercedes F1 sidepods are "extreme", but legal
Next article

Williams ends day early after brake fire melts suspension

Williams ends day early after brake fire melts suspension
Load comments
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Williams ends day early after brake fire melts suspension Bahrain March Testing
Formula 1

Williams ends day early after brake fire melts suspension

Fittipaldi: Missing out on Haas Formula 1 drive "hurts" Bahrain March Testing
Formula 1

Fittipaldi: Missing out on Haas Formula 1 drive "hurts"

Formula 1 Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review Plus
Formula 1

Formula 1 Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review

Haas F1 Team More
Haas F1 Team
What Magnussen’s ‘homecoming’ means for him and Haas Bahrain March Testing
Formula 1

What Magnussen’s ‘homecoming’ means for him and Haas

Extended tests option for Haas after teams reject Sunday running Bahrain March Testing
Formula 1

Extended tests option for Haas after teams reject Sunday running

The Schumacher trait that will give Haas hope in F1 2022 Plus
Formula 1

The Schumacher trait that will give Haas hope in F1 2022

Latest news

Williams ends day early after brake fire melts suspension
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams ends day early after brake fire melts suspension

Haas: Sunday F1 test would be a fairer solution after freight delay
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas: Sunday F1 test would be a fairer solution after freight delay

Red Bull: Mercedes F1 sidepods are "extreme", but legal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Mercedes F1 sidepods are "extreme", but legal

Symonds: F1 has made a “breakthrough” on following with 2022 cars
Formula 1 Formula 1

Symonds: F1 has made a “breakthrough” on following with 2022 cars

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
What kind of champion will Verstappen be for F1? Plus

What kind of champion will Verstappen be for F1?

Max Verstappen says it doesn’t change anything, but becoming world champion inevitably does exactly that – in many ways. So what can we expect from F1’s 34th title winner in 2022?

Formula 1
5 h
What we learned on day one of the second 2022 F1 test Plus

What we learned on day one of the second 2022 F1 test

With the second Formula 1 test of 2022 underway in Bahrain, the rivalry between Red Bull and Mercedes has once again been reignited. Matt Kew looks at the latest episode in their fierce fight, this time centring around Mercedes' radical new sidepod design

Formula 1
17 h
The university project that Newey’s F1 rivals should not forget Plus

The university project that Newey’s F1 rivals should not forget

OPINION: Red Bull's fortunes were transformed prior to Formula 1's last fundamental rules reset in 2009, as Adrian Newey's contribution helped it to emerge from midfield mediocrity to becoming a title-winning force. With ground effect aerodynamics returning in F1's latest shakeup, Newey's insight could again have a pivotal impact

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2022
The key tech changes that could disrupt F1 2022 Plus

The key tech changes that could disrupt F1 2022

After a year’s delay enforced by the global pandemic, F1’s major rules reset is finally here, with the second 2022 pre-season test getting underway in Bahrain today. A cursory glance the new cars tells of some significant differences, but as STUART CODLING explains, they are more than just superficial tweaks

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2022
The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022 Plus

The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022

After a year on the sidelines, Alex Albon returns to Formula 1 race duties with a revived Williams team. Having exceeded the Grove squad's expectations in testing, Albon is looking to make his second attempt at F1 a success - and fill the void left by the Mercedes-bound George Russell

Formula 1
Mar 9, 2022
Formula 1 Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review Plus

Formula 1 Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review

Netflix’s latest series of Drive to Survive is its most highly anticipated yet, covering the frenetic 2021 Formula 1 season. With so many storylines to explore beyond the dramatic title battle between Red Bull and Mercedes, here’s a breakdown of the key moments ahead of its release

Formula 1
Mar 8, 2022
The single F1 season of a British sportscar great Plus

The single F1 season of a British sportscar great

It’s 20 years since Allan McNish made his long overdue Formula 1 debut with the brand-new Toyota team. But the circumstances were hardly ideal for the Scot, whose spell in F1 would prove to be all-too brief before making a successful return to sportscar racing

Formula 1
Mar 6, 2022
Finding the greatest number two drivers in F1 history Plus

Finding the greatest number two drivers in F1 history

In every Formula 1 championship-winning team, one driver has to play second fiddle to their team-mate in the final ranking. While some drivers have been thrashed and others have competed for equal number one status, several have fallen into the 'happy' medium that qualifies them for consideration in this debate

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.