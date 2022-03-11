Live: F1 Bahrain pre-season test - Day 2

Track action gets underway at 7am GMT and finishes at 4pm GMT. The day will be split by a one-hour lunch break (11am-12pm GMT) which can be reduced if requested due to lost track time from either red flags or poor weather conditions.

After missing the morning session on the first day due to the late arrival of freight, Haas has been granted time to catch up on the missed four hours of track running. The US team will continue for an extra hour after the chequered flag falls this evening and will be permitted to continue to run through the final day lunch break plus have two hours of further running tomorrow evening.

On the eve of the Bahrain test, Haas announced Kevin Magnussen would make a return to F1 to replace Nikita Mazepin following the termination of his contract, while the team also cut ties to title sponsor Uralkali due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Magnussen will get his first track time in the Haas VF-22 this afternoon, with new team-mate Mick Schumacher on driving duties this morning before handing over to the Dane.

Daniel Ricciardo will miss the second day of the Bahrain F1 test due to illness, with Lando Norris standing in for McLaren.

The Bahrain pre-season test will take place on 10-12 March ahead of the 2022 F1 season opener at the same venue, the Bahrain Grand Prix, on 18-20 March.