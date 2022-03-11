Live: F1 Bahrain pre-season test - Day 2
Formula 1 pre-season testing continues Bahrain ahead of the 2022 season with the second day of the final test.
Track action gets underway at 7am GMT and finishes at 4pm GMT. The day will be split by a one-hour lunch break (11am-12pm GMT) which can be reduced if requested due to lost track time from either red flags or poor weather conditions.
After missing the morning session on the first day due to the late arrival of freight, Haas has been granted time to catch up on the missed four hours of track running. The US team will continue for an extra hour after the chequered flag falls this evening and will be permitted to continue to run through the final day lunch break plus have two hours of further running tomorrow evening.
On the eve of the Bahrain test, Haas announced Kevin Magnussen would make a return to F1 to replace Nikita Mazepin following the termination of his contract, while the team also cut ties to title sponsor Uralkali due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Magnussen will get his first track time in the Haas VF-22 this afternoon, with new team-mate Mick Schumacher on driving duties this morning before handing over to the Dane.
Daniel Ricciardo will miss the second day of the Bahrain F1 test due to illness, with Lando Norris standing in for McLaren.
The Bahrain pre-season test will take place on 10-12 March ahead of the 2022 F1 season opener at the same venue, the Bahrain Grand Prix, on 18-20 March.
By: Haydn Cobb, Jake Boxall-Legge
So here's the current order as things stand, as we approach the halfway point of this morning:
- Ocon, Alpine, 1m34.276s, C4, 24 laps
- Leclerc, Ferrari, 1m34.366s, C3, 17
- Verstappen, Red Bull, 1m35.874s, C2, 26
- Bottas, Alfa Romeo, 1m36.987s, C2, 18
- Tsunoda, AlphaTauri, 1m37.893s, C3, 15
- Norris, McLaren, 1m38.543s, C2, 6
- Russell, Mercedes, 1m38.585s, C2 proto, 20
- Vettel, Aston Martin, 1m38.948s, C3, 35
- Schumacher, Haas, 1m39.258s, C2, 10
- Latifi, Williams, 1m39.845s, C2 proto, 12
Ocon, still on the C4 tyres, puts in a 1m35.709s which doesn't threaten his own overall best as the tyre life begins to dip on a very hot track.
Williams is the only team yet to set an outright lap time, with the mechanics carrying out a floor change in front of the TV cameras. Doubt the technical bosses will be happy with it on show but it is great for the rest of us.
All 10 teams are now on track as Schumacher nips out for the first time this morning for Haas. Busy, busy!
New livery alert! The Alpine is pretty in pink, as Ocon shows off the race livery the team will use for the first two F1 races of the season before returning to its blue and pink number.
Photo by: Motorsport Images