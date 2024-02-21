Live: F1 Bahrain pre-season test - Day 1

The 2024 F1 season is here with the start of pre-season testing in Bahrain.

All 10 teams have completed their launches but the opening day of testing marks the first time each 2024 car is truly unveiled to the world.

With Red Bull coming off a dominant 2023 season when it won all but one grand prix, can any of its rivals take the fight to the defending world champions?

The Bahrain pre-season test will run between 21-23 February, with each day’s track action starting at 7am GMT (10am local time).