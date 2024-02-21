Live: F1 Bahrain pre-season test - Day 1
Follow the live action as the Formula 1 Bahrain pre-season test gets under way on Wednesday.
The 2024 F1 season is here with the start of pre-season testing in Bahrain.
All 10 teams have completed their launches but the opening day of testing marks the first time each 2024 car is truly unveiled to the world.
With Red Bull coming off a dominant 2023 season when it won all but one grand prix, can any of its rivals take the fight to the defending world champions?
The Bahrain pre-season test will run between 21-23 February, with each day’s track action starting at 7am GMT (10am local time).
By: Haydn Cobb, James Newbold, Sam Hall
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Mercedes F1 W15 last flap
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
C3? We can see a few more than that!
Mercedes opted for 25 sets of the medium tyre compound for the Bahrain test, more than any other team, having decided to take only two sets each of the C1 and C2. As the Bahrain track surface is so rough, the C3 will serve as next weekend's softest compound - so the team has already got an eye on the season opener.
Photo by: Jake Boxall-Legge
Spot the inlets either side of the top of Verstappen's helmet. Red Bull's design department certainly wasn't relaxing over the winter.
Red Bull Racing RB20 detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
