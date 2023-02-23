Live: F1 Bahrain pre-season test - Day 1
Formula 1 pre-season testing starts in Bahrain ahead of the 2023 season with the opening day of the single test.
Testing starts on Thursday 23 February at 07:00 GMT (10:00 local time) and runs until Saturday. All three days follow the same schedule, with running taking place from 10:00 until 14:15, and from 15:15 until 19:30 (all local time), pausing for a lunch break.
All 10 teams are set to be in action for the Bahrain pre-season test, which is the only pre-season test ahead of the 2023 season.
More: F1 Bahrain test driver line-up
The Bahrain pre-season test will take place on 23-25 February ahead of the 2023 F1 season opener at the same venue, the Bahrain Grand Prix, on 3-5 March.
By: Haydn Cobb, Megan White, James Newbold, Stefan Mackley, Stephen Lickorish
Summary
|
Summary
|
Leaderboard
Trending
2023 F1 Bahrain test: Sainz heads Sargeant in Friday morning running
2023 F1 Bahrain test: Sainz heads Sargeant in Friday morning running 2023 F1 Bahrain test: Sainz heads Sargeant in Friday morning running
Uncovering F1 2023 tech secrets from testing so far
Uncovering F1 2023 tech secrets from testing so far Uncovering F1 2023 tech secrets from testing so far
Friday favourite: The last-all French F1 pairing that reunited a title-winning duo
Friday favourite: The last-all French F1 pairing that reunited a title-winning duo Friday favourite: The last-all French F1 pairing that reunited a title-winning duo
Drive to Survive Season 5 review: Still a must-watch despite drawbacks
Drive to Survive Season 5 review: Still a must-watch despite drawbacks Drive to Survive Season 5 review: Still a must-watch despite drawbacks
The $250,000 saving behind Haas F1 team's mini prat perch
The $250,000 saving behind Haas F1 team's mini prat perch The $250,000 saving behind Haas F1 team's mini prat perch
Friday favourite: The last-all French F1 pairing that reunited a title-winning duo
Friday favourite: The last-all French F1 pairing that reunited a title-winning duo Friday favourite: The last-all French F1 pairing that reunited a title-winning duo
Toyota set for “very important” Rally Mexico WRC pre-event test
Toyota set for “very important” Rally Mexico WRC pre-event test Toyota set for “very important” Rally Mexico WRC pre-event test
2023 F1 Bahrain test: Sainz heads Sargeant in Friday morning running
2023 F1 Bahrain test: Sainz heads Sargeant in Friday morning running 2023 F1 Bahrain test: Sainz heads Sargeant in Friday morning running
F1 tyre blanket ban set for crunch vote after British Grand Prix
F1 tyre blanket ban set for crunch vote after British Grand Prix F1 tyre blanket ban set for crunch vote after British Grand Prix
The big questions facing Supercars as its new era begins
The big questions facing Supercars as its new era begins The big questions facing Supercars as its new era begins
F1 2023 BEGINS! Pre Season Testing Day 1 Analysis
F1 2023 BEGINS! Pre Season Testing Day 1 Analysis
AlphaTauri AT04 F1 Car Hits The Track For 2023!
AlphaTauri AT04 F1 Car Hits The Track For 2023!
Onboard: First Laps with Lewis and the F1 W14
Onboard: First Laps with Lewis and the F1 W14
F1's 2023 Rules - 7 Tech Changes You Need To Know
F1's 2023 Rules - 7 Tech Changes You Need To Know
F1® 22 | Jump-Start the New Season with Alfa Romeo F1 Team
F1® 22 | Jump-Start the New Season with Alfa Romeo F1 Team