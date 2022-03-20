Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 Commentary

Live: F1 Bahrain GP updates – race day

The 2022 Formula 1 season is underway with the opening race of the new campaign, the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc secured the first pole position of the year by beating reigning F1 world champion Max Verstappen in qualifying by 0.123 seconds, with Leclerc’s team-mate Carlos Sainz Jr taking third to complete a strong Saturday for the Italian team.

With Sergio Perez qualifying in fourth place for Red Bull, Lewis Hamilton led the charge for Mercedes in fifth but was over half a second off the pace of the frontrunners, as the defending F1 world constructors’ champions continue to struggle to solve the porpoising issue.

Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas and Haas returnee Kevin Magnussen also starred in qualifying, with sixth and seventh respectively, to see the two teams shake-up the midfield order.

Sebastian Vettel is out of action after testing positive for COVID-19, with Aston Martin reserve driver Nico Hulkenberg, who qualified in 17th place, taking on the super-sub role which he undertook for the team on three occasions in 2020.

Daniel Ricciardo is back for McLaren after recovering from his own positive COVID-19 test which forced him to miss the Bahrain pre-season test, with the Australian set to start the race from 18th on the grid.

The 57-lap race gets underway at 3pm GMT (6pm local time).

By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Haydn Cobb, Tom Howard

Summary

Leaderboard

  1. Leclerc, Ferrari
  2. Verstappen, Red Bull
  3. Sainz, Ferrari
  4. Perez, Red Bull
  5. Hamilton, Mercedes
  6. Magnussen, Haas
  7. Russell, Mercedes
  8. Guanyu, Alfa Romeo
  9. Gasly, AlphaTauri
  10. Alonso, Alpine
  • F1 Bahrain Grand Prix begins at 6pm local time (3pm GMT)
  • Leclerc begins on pole from Verstappen, Sainz
  • Leclerc leads Verstappen at the end of the opening lap, Hamilton and Magnussen pass Perez for P4 and P5 respectively. Perez recovers to P5 on Lap 2/57
  •  Ocon (Alpine) picks up a five-second penalty for causing a collision with Mick Schumacher (Haas) 
  • Perez recovers to P4 by passing Hamilton on lap 10/57
  • After first round of pit stops, Leclerc leads Verstappen, the two tussle for the lead, swapping positions.
  • Leclerc continues to lead Verstappen after second round of stops on lap 35/57
Status: Live
Magnussen continues his really strong showing on his return for Haas to climb back up to seventh place, ahead of both Alfa Romeo drivers. Gasly follows suit to move up to eighth.
"Oh my god, that guy nearly crashed into me" says Sainz, nearly vulnerable to Albon into Turn 1 as the Thai driver left the pits. Sainz has, erm, previous experience of that - having been the aggressor a few years ago.
Leclerc has taken his advantage of Verstappen back up to 2.5s now, as the Ferrari looks strong in the middle sector around here. Verstappen was told he's free to push, but only within the bounds of looking after his tyres for 20 laps.
Magnussen isn't behind Gasly for long though, as he gets back ahead a lap later at Turn 4 after the French driver got slowed by a slide out of Turn 2.
Magnussen pits from sixth, ditching the softs for the mediums - and emerges just ahead of Pierre Gasly, who darts around the outside at Turn 4.
Sainz now pits, and is followed in by Perez. Mediums for the Ferrari, and softs for Perez.
On lap 33 Hamilton repeats the trick at Turn 1 to take sixth off Magnussen.
"This is two times I've taken it easy on the outlap and I could have been in the lead, I'm never doing it again," says a clearly irate Verstappen. Leclerc's absolutely gunned it in the middle sector, and has a 2s advantage over the Red Bull.
Hamilton, on his fresh mediums, charges by Gasly at Turn 1 for seventh place. Not a fair fight with Gasly still yet to pit again.
Very swift stop again for Ferrari, a 2.5s lay-off, and Leclerc has enough in hand over Verstappen to retain the lead for the time being.
And indeed, Leclerc pulls in for the medium tyre - can he get out ahead of Verstappen?
The second pitstop window is blow open so the running order is shuffling around once more. Ocon and Tsunoda the latest to pit.
Verstappen once again attempts the undercut strategy, pitting for the medium compound. Leclerc's been told the medium is stronger than expected, so we can expect him to pick those up shortly.

A collector’s item for this race - a McLaren driver pulling off an overtake. It's been a nightmare race so far for the team, but Ricciardo gets by Latifi at Turn 8 for 17th to provide a crumb of comfort.
Verstappen continues to be unhappy with the life in his tyres, continuing to ship tiny bits of time to Leclerc out in front.
Hamilton pits from fifth place, trading in the hard tyres for a set of mediums. That's the full gamut of tyre compounds for the Mercedes driver.
Alonso is the first to make a second stop, taking on fresh hards on lap 26, and quickly gets by Albon to put #14 into 14th place.
Leclerc has dropped into the 1m38s now, but is still lapping quickest among the front runners - sitting 4s clear of Verstappen now. Perez's progress over Sainz appears to have stalled out slightly.

Tsunoda is defending valiantly from Bottas in the fight for 11th but the Japanese driver has been warned about track limits at Turn 4.
Norris finally pits at the end of lap 25, having been overtaken by Stroll, and switches his mediums for hards. Sainz just suggested a three-stopper, but Norris looks set for a one-stopper.
"Think about three stops," Sainz says to the pitwall. He's feeling the degradation out there, struggling to keep life in his soft rubber.
 
After an eventful opening handful of laps Magnussen now leads the midfield runners in seventh place, 6.1s ahead of Gasly, but he is on the softs and the AlphaTauri is on the mediums.
After weathering Verstappen's earlier assault, Leclerc begins the 22nd lap of 57 with a 2.4s advantage. Sainz has upped his pace now, as Perez looks good on the medium compound.
Norris, still yet to pit, is bleeding time to the rest with his last lap 4.5s slower than Zhou who charges by at Turn 11 for 13th place. Schumacher repeats the feat a lap later on the McLaren to take 14th.
Now the pitstops have shaken out, it's as you were in the top six; Leclerc continues to lead over Verstappen, with Sainz three seconds ahead of Perez. Hamilton and Russell are fifth and sixth on hard tyres.
Stroll finally pits, coming in at the end of lap 18, and cycles back in the order to 19th place. Just Norris and Hulkenberg yet to visit their team mechanics this afternoon.
Verstappen tries again on Lap 19, but locks up heavily into Turn 1 and can't complete another move on Leclerc! That might allow Leclerc to find enough clearance to keep his rival out of the DRS range next time around.
 
Verstappen kicks off lap 18 with another move on Leclerc, getting a very good run with DRS and gets past again at Turn 1! But Leclerc's exit from Turn 3 is excellent and now takes the inside for the lead once again!
Verstappen posts a 1m36.905s on his first full lap on his fresh tyres, and dives past Leclerc into Turn 1! But Leclerc comes back at him, and clears him on the outside of Turn 4! Great stuff from both drivers!
Pitstops a plenty for the bulk of the field, so the running order is chopping and changing. Just the Astons and the McLarens yet to pit, so those four cars are promoted up the order as it stands.
Leclerc responds to Verstappen, picking up an even faster stop than Sainz, and returns to the track right on the same patch of track as Verstappen!
Verstappen comes in from second, as does Sainz. Soft tyres for both - and a 2.3s stop for Sainz, which is rather swift.
A lap later Albon does the same as Schumacher but loses time and drops behind the Haas driver exiting the pits into Turn 1.
Schumacher the next to pit, putting on the mediums, and comes out last place.
For someone with no traction, Verstappen's still lapping within 0.2-0.3s of Leclerc at the moment - but Perez is now starting to catch Sainz a little bit.
Hamilton, who has got some heat into his tyres now, gets by Zhou with the aid of DRS at Turn 1 to regain 11th place.
That's a bit of a deep moment into Turn 1 for Hamilton as he's got cold tyres - which proves to be a big scalp for Zhou Guanyu, who nips past the Mercedes.
Alonso joins Hamilton in the early stoppers club at the end of lap 11. The Alpine ditches his softs for fresh mediums.
