Live: F1 Bahrain GP commentary and updates
Follow the live action as the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix reaches its climax on race day.
The opening race of the 2024 F1 season is here, as Max Verstappen starts from pole position at the Bahrain GP.
Red Bull comes into the new campaign as heavy favourites, but can any of its rivals take the fight to Verstappen in the opener?
Charles Leclerc starts alongside Verstappen on the front row, with Mercedes’ George Russell third and the sister Ferrari of Carlos Sainz fourth. Sergio Perez will be looking to climb the order for Red Bull from fifth.
The Bahrain GP gets under way at 3pm GMT.
By: Haydn Cobb, Sam Hall
Summary
|
Summary
|
Leaderboard
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Verstappen on his win: "Simply lovely! What a great race, unbelievable balance as well. A great start to the year guys, really, really good. A 1-2 as well so absolutely fantastic."
Trending
Latest news
GT Winter Series Aragon: Heyer and Hartling top of a Mercedes trio
GT Winter Series Aragon: Heyer and Hartling top of a Mercedes trio GT Winter Series Aragon: Heyer and Hartling top of a Mercedes trio
Prototype Winter Series Aragon: Konrad Motorsport clinches LMP3 double
Prototype Winter Series Aragon: Konrad Motorsport clinches LMP3 double Prototype Winter Series Aragon: Konrad Motorsport clinches LMP3 double
Hamilton: Mercedes F1 team now in "building process"
Hamilton: Mercedes F1 team now in "building process" Hamilton: Mercedes F1 team now in "building process"
Latest videos
F1 2024 Bahrain GP Review – Red Bull is "In a Different Galaxy"
F1 2024 Bahrain GP Review – Red Bull is "In a Different Galaxy"
Ride Onboard with Lewis Hamilton and Our 2024 F1 Car
Ride Onboard with Lewis Hamilton and Our 2024 F1 Car
2024 Begins Here! | Bahrain F1 Track Guide
2024 Begins Here! | Bahrain F1 Track Guide