Live: F1 Bahrain GP commentary and updates

The opening race of the 2024 F1 season is here, as Max Verstappen starts from pole position at the Bahrain GP.

Red Bull comes into the new campaign as heavy favourites, but can any of its rivals take the fight to Verstappen in the opener?

Charles Leclerc starts alongside Verstappen on the front row, with Mercedes’ George Russell third and the sister Ferrari of Carlos Sainz fourth. Sergio Perez will be looking to climb the order for Red Bull from fifth.

The Bahrain GP gets under way at 3pm GMT.