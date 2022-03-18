Live: F1 Bahrain GP updates – FP1 & FP2

After two extensive pre-season tests split between Barcelona and Bahrain, the new generation of F1 starts with FP1 and FP2 ahead of the season opener Bahrain GP.

Sebastian Vettel has been ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19, with Aston Martin reserve driver Nico Hulkenberg taking on the super-sub role which he undertook for the team on three occasions back in 2020.

Daniel Ricciardo is back in action for McLaren after recovering from his own positive COVID-19 test which ruled him out of the Bahrain pre-season test last week.

FP1 starts at 12pm GMT (3pm local time) and will run for one hour, with FP2 taking place at 3pm GMT (6pm local time) and will also run for one hour.