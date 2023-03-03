Live: F1 Bahrain GP commentary and updates – FP1 & FP2

After the intense three-day pre-season test at the same track last week, the 2023 F1 season begins this weekend with the Bahrain GP.

Having missed the pre-season test due to a wrist injury, Lance Stroll will make his comeback for Aston Martin alongside Fernando Alonso while back-up drivers Felipe Drugovich and Stoffel Vandoorne remain on standby.

Bahrain GP first practice begins at 11:30am GMT followed by second practice which starts at 3:00pm GMT. Qualifying takes place on Saturday at 3:00pm GMT to decide the starting grid for the race on Sunday at 3:00pm GMT.