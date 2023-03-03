Live: F1 Bahrain GP commentary and updates – FP1 & FP2
Follow the live action as the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix gets going with Friday practice.
After the intense three-day pre-season test at the same track last week, the 2023 F1 season begins this weekend with the Bahrain GP.
Having missed the pre-season test due to a wrist injury, Lance Stroll will make his comeback for Aston Martin alongside Fernando Alonso while back-up drivers Felipe Drugovich and Stoffel Vandoorne remain on standby.
Bahrain GP first practice begins at 11:30am GMT followed by second practice which starts at 3:00pm GMT. Qualifying takes place on Saturday at 3:00pm GMT to decide the starting grid for the race on Sunday at 3:00pm GMT.
By: Haydn Cobb, Megan White, Jake Boxall-Legge, James Newbold
Leaderboard
1. Alonso, Aston Martin - 1m30.907s
2. Verstappen, Red Bull - 1m31.076s
3. Perez, Red Bull - 1m31.078s
4. Leclerc, Ferrari - 1m31.367s
5. Hulkenberg, Haas - 1m31.376s
6. Stroll, Aston Martin - 1m31.450s
7. Gasly, Alpine - 1m31.475s
8. Hamilton, Mercedes - 1m32.543s
9. Norris, McLaren - 1m31.570s
10. Zhou, Alfa Romeo - 1m31.586s
