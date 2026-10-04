2026 Formula 1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia
F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia: Follow the race at Sepang with live timing
Keep in touch with all the race action as Malaysia hosts the Bahrain Grand Prix
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Safety car period will end as we close lap 51.
Looks like Russell's car slowing cause those behind him to check up and Norris locked up while trying to avoid hitting the back of his own team-mate.
RUSSELL OUT
Well the issue of what happens with Perez is now moot since George Russell as pulled off the track just at the pit exit. Power unit issue.
Lando Norris has speared off at Turn 1, too, losing four places.
Note to Michael Masi: this is how a race is supposed to restart after a safety car period.
What? Too soon?
Sainz and Bortoleto now joining the back of the pack as lap 49 comes to an end. Antonelli is reminded via the radio that he has two track-limits strikes.
As we start lap 49, we're still under safety car conditions while Perez makes his way back around the track to latch onto the rear of the pack. At this rate we won't go green until lap 51...
We're now into the pantomime of letting lapped cars unlap themselves. Perez still making his way through the queue.
So the top six all now running on scrubbed softs: Verstappen, Antonelli, Russell, Hadjar, Hamilton and Leclerc.
Piastri in P7 is on new hards if our data system is to be believed. Norris on scrubbed softs.
Behind them, Lawson and Alonso have new softs on!
Ditto Lindblad and Stroll in P12 and P13.
So this will make for a tasty restart, given the stakes at this point in the race.
Albon's car is reportedly stuck in gear, hence the marshals have been unable to move it, which is why the VSC was upgraded.
Another lap passes and the VSC is upgraded to a full safety car. McLaren decides to pull the trigger on a stop for both its drivers.
Hadjar emerges just ahead of Piastri and Hamilton.
Initially Verstappen fed out in second place ahead of Russell, with Sainz's Williams between them. But now he's P1 again.
Hadjar also pits.
Mercedes leaves its drivers out another lap before pitting.
And Verstappen pits under the VSC! Antonelli is your new race leader. Mercedes opt to cling on to track position.
Hamilton and Leclerc also take the opportunity to stop.
Hamilton had a real go at Hadjar into Turn 1 at the start of lap 43, couldn't quite make it stick, and then they both nearly tripped over Alex Albon's Williams, which was in the process of grinding to a halt.
The Racing Bulls, which has the same engine, is usually a rocket too but Alonso has just nailed Lindblad into Turn 1 at the start of lap 41.
Lindblad tried to stick it out but Fernando pulled a switch on him and drove around the outside into Turn 3.
Corks will be popping at Honda's R&D facility.
Hamilton is within the overtake mode range of Hadjar but that Red Bull is a real rocketship down the straight.
Alonso now giving Lindblad a hard time for P10
Hulkenberg making progress on new softs he fitted five laps ago - he's just passed Stroll and then Ocon through sector two.
Perez's Cadillac must be dragging a boat anchor behind it because he's circulating at 6s per lap off the frontrunning pace.
Alonso bags Ocon for P11 at Turn 4! Capitalising on Ocon getting a slide through the preceding corner and scraping his skid block on the kerb.
So Antonelli now 10.1s behind Verstappen but he was five tenths faster around lap 35. Russell is 3.8s behind his team-mate.
Scrubbed softs for the world champion, though our data readout is rather glitchy at the moment - it claims Verstappen hasn't pitted yet.
Norris pitting from P6 at the end of lap 34.
"This tyre feels terrible" says Hamilton. We refer readers to five comments ago.
Piastri has also pitted and emerged on new hards.
The undercut is quite powerful around this circuit so no point in hanging around.
Russell wanting to know "why have we pulled the trigger so early?". I refer him to the comment above.
Verstappen now pits at the end of lap 33, as does Antonelli. Scrubbed softs for both of them.
Russell pits at the end of lap 32. Soft tyres going on, confirming that the C4 is the favoured race tyre - especially now the fuel loads have gone down.
Hadjar and Hamilton pit at the end of lap 31. Hadjar on another set of scrubbed softs, Hamilton on scrubbed mediums.
Another Ferrari strategy blunder?
Ocon has overcooked it into the pitlane and bumped alonfg the grass en route to taking on a new set of hards. He emerges in P14.
It seems to be the case that, as with Baku last week, the soft has proved to be a better race tyre than expected and the medium considerably less good.
Although actually the soft tyre for this race is the C4, which was the medium in Baku. Funny how things work, eh?
Piastri duking it out with Lawson into the final corner of lap 29, and the battle rages until Turn 1 as Oscar makes P6 stick.
Hadjar has been on scrubbed softs since the safety car. Speaking of which, Leclerc has just pitted and taken on scrubbed softs.
Hadjar is apprised of this and is predictably huffy in response.
In terms of net gains, Hamilton is catching Hadjar and Russell but not Antonelli and Verstappen, by the way.
Russell lost a second to Antonelli on the last lap as he cleared Perez's Cadillac.
Piastri goes by Ocon for P7 into Turn 1 at the beginning of lap 27.
Leclerc and Norris also past Lindblad now, but Ocon is hanging on ahead of Piastri.
By: Stuart Codling