So the top six all now running on scrubbed softs: Verstappen, Antonelli, Russell, Hadjar, Hamilton and Leclerc.

Piastri in P7 is on new hards if our data system is to be believed. Norris on scrubbed softs.

Behind them, Lawson and Alonso have new softs on!

Ditto Lindblad and Stroll in P12 and P13.

So this will make for a tasty restart, given the stakes at this point in the race.