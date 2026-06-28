F1 Austrian GP live commentary and updates - race day
Follow along for lap-by-lap updates from Formula 1's Austrian Grand Prix.
Live Standings
Summary
Live Text
Just 10 minutes to go until the race in Austria gets under way - 71 laps around quite a short course, so expect the heat and traffic to play a significant part of the race.
Pirelli's forecasts suggest that a two-stop will be the most popular option, but a three-stop could be quicker in clean air.
It's going to be a warm one at the Red Bull Ring - the temperature is currently at 35C, although the track is 'only' at 43C at the moment. A couple of little clouds in the sky, mind, but only in a "Toy Story wallpaper" sense.
What can Ferrari do?
Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton line up second and third on the grid - something of a surprise, as the two Ferraris didn't look in contention until the final run of Q3.
The team's prowess at starts has waned slightly in recent rounds as everyone else has got to grips with the powertrain mapping to get off the line, but both red cars can theoretically work together to chisel polesitter Russell away from the lead.
Hamilton on Ferrari's race chances: "I think this weekend we’ve not been confident that we could fight for a win. These guys have been six tenths quicker than us most of the weekend. We closed the gap overnight three tenths, but we still are three tenths down today, or two-and-a-bit tenths down today.
"It’s going to be very tough to challenge them tomorrow, but with a long run down to Turn 3, hopefully together we can. It’s great having Charles here as well, because we can hopefully work together in a strategy and try to apply pressure to them."
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Eric Le Galliot
Quite a few new parts on Max Verstappen's car after his crash yesterday - but, as they're all of the same specification, he's fine to take his place on the grid.
Here's the list, if you're curious:
LHS rear view mirror assembly
Front wing / nosebox assembly
Floor assembly (excluding plank and skids)
Rear wing assembly
Steering column assembly
LHS front suspension assembly
Power steering assembly
Steering wheel
Gearbox assembly including control hydraulics
LHS and RHS rear suspension assemblies
LHS sidepod
ICE water radiator assembly
TAG700 ECU
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Peter Fox / Getty Images
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Austrian GP starting grid
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Time
|Tyres
|km/h
|1
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
1'06.113
|235.560
|2
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.236
1'06.349
|234.722
|3
|L. Hamilton Ferrari
|44
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.295
1'06.408
|234.513
|4
|A. Antonelli Mercedes
|12
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.301
1'06.414
|234.492
|5
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|3
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
+0.362
1'06.475
|234.277
|6
|L. Norris McLaren
|1
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.389
1'06.502
|234.182
|7
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.398
1'06.511
|234.150
|8
|I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing
|6
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
+0.519
1'06.632
|233.725
|9
|L. Lawson Racing Bulls
|30
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+0.842
1'06.955
|232.598
|10
|A. Lindblad Racing Bulls
|41
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+0.894
1'07.007
|232.417
|11
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Mercedes
|
+1.110
1'07.223
|231.670
|12
|G. Bortoleto Audi
|5
|Audi
|Audi
|
+1.180
1'07.293
|231.429
|13
|O. Bearman Haas F1 Team
|87
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+1.410
1'07.523
|230.641
|14
|N. Hulkenberg Audi
|27
|Audi
|Audi
|
+1.498
1'07.611
|230.341
|15
|E. Ocon Haas F1 Team
|31
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+1.704
1'07.817
|229.641
|16
|F. Colapinto Alpine
|43
|Alpine
|Mercedes
|
+2.058
1'08.171
|228.449
|17
|C. Sainz Williams
|55
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+2.139
1'08.252
|228.177
|18
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+2.396
1'08.509
|227.321
|19
|S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team
|11
|Cadillac
|Ferrari
|
+2.832
1'08.945
|225.884
|20
|V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team
|77
|Cadillac
|Ferrari
|
+2.917
1'09.030
|225.606
|21
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Honda
|
+3.829
1'09.942
|222.664
|22
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Honda
|
+4.250
1'10.363
|221.332
|View full results
Qualifying recap
A crash, a contested pole lap, and yellow flags defined the end of yesterday's qualifying session, as George Russell snuck across the line with the fastest time at the end of the session after Max Verstappen crashed out at Turn 9.
This was controversial as it was assumed that Russell had set his lap under double-waved yellows, which would have handed pole to Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. The FIA decreed that Russell had only crossed a single yellow and was deemed to have slowed sufficiently, enshrining his pole for today.
F1 Austrian GP: Russell avoids investigation to take pole after Verstappen crash
George Russell set his pole lap under yellow flag conditions after Max Verstappen crashed, but avoided an investigation as he lifted off in the final sector
F1 Austrian Grand Prix: T-minus one hour
Good afternoon, and hope you're all doing well! Just an hour to go until the Austrian Grand Prix kicks off from the Red Bull Ring, and we're here to keep you updated as the race happens.
Yesterday's qualifying result already courted a fair chunk of controversy, but will today's race be any different? We can't wait to find out.
Oscar Piastri, McLaren
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images