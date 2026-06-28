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F1 Austrian GP live commentary and updates - race day

Live Standings

Summary

Live Text

Just 10 minutes to go until the race in Austria gets under way - 71 laps around quite a short course, so expect the heat and traffic to play a significant part of the race.

Pirelli's forecasts suggest that a two-stop will be the most popular option, but a three-stop could be quicker in clean air. 

 

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Sun

It's going to be a warm one at the Red Bull Ring - the temperature is currently at 35C, although the track is 'only' at 43C at the moment. A couple of little clouds in the sky, mind, but only in a "Toy Story wallpaper" sense.

What can Ferrari do?

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton line up second and third on the grid - something of a surprise, as the two Ferraris didn't look in contention until the final run of Q3. 

The team's prowess at starts has waned slightly in recent rounds as everyone else has got to grips with the powertrain mapping to get off the line, but both red cars can theoretically work together to chisel polesitter Russell away from the lead.

Hamilton on Ferrari's race chances: "I think this weekend we’ve not been confident that we could fight for a win. These guys have been six tenths quicker than us most of the weekend. We closed the gap overnight three tenths, but we still are three tenths down today, or two-and-a-bit tenths down today.

"It’s going to be very tough to challenge them tomorrow, but with a long run down to Turn 3, hopefully together we can. It’s great having Charles here as well, because we can hopefully work together in a strategy and try to apply pressure to them."

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

Quite a few new parts on Max Verstappen's car after his crash yesterday - but, as they're all of the same specification, he's fine to take his place on the grid.

Here's the list, if you're curious:

LHS rear view mirror assembly
Front wing / nosebox assembly
Floor assembly (excluding plank and skids)
Rear wing assembly
Steering column assembly
LHS front suspension assembly
Power steering assembly
Steering wheel
Gearbox assembly including control hydraulics
LHS and RHS rear suspension assemblies
LHS sidepod
ICE water radiator assembly
TAG700 ECU

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Peter Fox / Getty Images

 

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Austrian GP starting grid

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time Tyres km/h
1 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes

1'06.113

   235.560
2 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.236

1'06.349

   234.722
3 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.295

1'06.408

   234.513
4 Italy A. Antonelli Mercedes 12 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.301

1'06.414

   234.492
5 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.362

1'06.475

   234.277
6 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 McLaren Mercedes

+0.389

1'06.502

   234.182
7 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes

+0.398

1'06.511

   234.150
8 France I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 6 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.519

1'06.632

   233.725
9 New Zealand L. Lawson Racing Bulls 30 RB Red Bull

+0.842

1'06.955

   232.598
10 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 RB Red Bull

+0.894

1'07.007

   232.417
11 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Mercedes

+1.110

1'07.223

   231.670
12 Brazil G. Bortoleto Audi 5 Audi Audi

+1.180

1'07.293

   231.429
13 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 Haas Ferrari

+1.410

1'07.523

   230.641
14 Germany N. Hulkenberg Audi 27 Audi Audi

+1.498

1'07.611

   230.341
15 France E. Ocon Haas F1 Team 31 Haas Ferrari

+1.704

1'07.817

   229.641
16 Argentina F. Colapinto Alpine 43 Alpine Mercedes

+2.058

1'08.171

   228.449
17 Spain C. Sainz Williams 55 Williams Mercedes

+2.139

1'08.252

   228.177
18 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes

+2.396

1'08.509

   227.321
19 Mexico S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team 11 Cadillac Ferrari

+2.832

1'08.945

   225.884
20 Finland V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 77 Cadillac Ferrari

+2.917

1'09.030

   225.606
21 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Honda

+3.829

1'09.942

   222.664
22 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Honda

+4.250

1'10.363

   221.332
View full results

Qualifying recap

A crash, a contested pole lap, and yellow flags defined the end of yesterday's qualifying session, as George Russell snuck across the line with the fastest time at the end of the session after Max Verstappen crashed out at Turn 9.

This was controversial as it was assumed that Russell had set his lap under double-waved yellows, which would have handed pole to Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. The FIA decreed that Russell had only crossed a single yellow and was deemed to have slowed sufficiently, enshrining his pole for today.

Formula 1

F1 Austrian GP: Russell avoids investigation to take pole after Verstappen crash

George Russell set his pole lap under yellow flag conditions after Max Verstappen crashed, but avoided an investigation as he lifted off in the final sector

F1 Austrian GP: Russell avoids investigation to take pole after Verstappen crash

F1 Austrian Grand Prix: T-minus one hour

Good afternoon, and hope you're all doing well! Just an hour to go until the Austrian Grand Prix kicks off from the Red Bull Ring, and we're here to keep you updated as the race happens.

Yesterday's qualifying result already courted a fair chunk of controversy, but will today's race be any different? We can't wait to find out.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

By: Jake Boxall-Legge

Published: