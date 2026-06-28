What can Ferrari do?

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton line up second and third on the grid - something of a surprise, as the two Ferraris didn't look in contention until the final run of Q3.

The team's prowess at starts has waned slightly in recent rounds as everyone else has got to grips with the powertrain mapping to get off the line, but both red cars can theoretically work together to chisel polesitter Russell away from the lead.

Hamilton on Ferrari's race chances: "I think this weekend we’ve not been confident that we could fight for a win. These guys have been six tenths quicker than us most of the weekend. We closed the gap overnight three tenths, but we still are three tenths down today, or two-and-a-bit tenths down today.

"It’s going to be very tough to challenge them tomorrow, but with a long run down to Turn 3, hopefully together we can. It’s great having Charles here as well, because we can hopefully work together in a strategy and try to apply pressure to them."