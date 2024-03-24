Live: F1 Australian GP commentary and updates

The third round of the 2024 F1 season will get under way with Max Verstappen once again starting on pole position.

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc go from second and fourth for Ferrari with both having shown strong long-run pace in practice. Sergio Perez had qualified third but suffered a three-place grid drop for impeding, promoting Lando Norris to his original position.

Lewis Hamilton suffered a dreadful Saturday, qualifying 11th, and Logan Sargeant sits out the race after Williams gave his chassis to Alex Albon following a crash for the latter - the Thai driver viewed as the best opportunity for a points score.

The race will get under way at 4am GMT (3pm local time).