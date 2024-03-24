Live: F1 Australian GP commentary and updates
Follow the live action as the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix reaches its climax on race day.
The third round of the 2024 F1 season will get under way with Max Verstappen once again starting on pole position.
Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc go from second and fourth for Ferrari with both having shown strong long-run pace in practice. Sergio Perez had qualified third but suffered a three-place grid drop for impeding, promoting Lando Norris to his original position.
Lewis Hamilton suffered a dreadful Saturday, qualifying 11th, and Logan Sargeant sits out the race after Williams gave his chassis to Alex Albon following a crash for the latter - the Thai driver viewed as the best opportunity for a points score.
The race will get under way at 4am GMT (3pm local time).
By: Haydn Cobb, Sam Hall
Summary
|
Summary
|
Leaderboard
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Photo by: Mark Horsburgh / Motorsport Images
Drive to Survive star Guenther Steiner is on the mic for the top three questions and first up is Sainz: "It was a really good race, I felt really good out there, of course a bit stiff and physically it wasn't easy but I was lucky that I was more or less on my own so I could manage the tyres and everything.
"Life is crazy sometimes - what happened at the beginning of the year and the podium in Bahrain, then the appendix, the comeback, the win, a rollercoaster. But I love it."
On a positive note, that would still be his best finish of the season.
On the Williams pitwall, James Vowles looks concerned.
Trending
Latest news
Sainz feared F1 Australian GP "wasn't going to happen" before flight
Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar
Autosport Podcast: F1 Australian GP review
Latest videos
F1 2024 Australian Grand Prix Review - Ferrari On Top Down Under
F1 2024 Australian Grand Prix Review - Ferrari On Top Down Under
Explained: Mercedes Grabs Resta from Ferrari in F1 Staff Swoop
Explained: Mercedes Grabs Resta from Ferrari in F1 Staff Swoop
F1 2024 Australian Grand Prix Preview - Everything You Need To Know
F1 2024 Australian Grand Prix Preview - Everything You Need To Know
Top Comments