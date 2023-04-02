Live: F1 Australian GP commentary and updates
The 2023 Formula 1 season heads to Australia with Red Bull in the ascendency after extending its 100% winning start to the year following Sergio Perez’s victory in Saudi Arabia.
Having followed Perez to the chequered flag two weeks ago, reigning world champion and Bahrain GP winner Max Verstappen holds a one point lead from his team-mate after snatching a valuable fastest lap point in Jeddah.
All eyes will be on what Red Bull’s rivals can do to halt their charge at Albert Park, a venue the Milton Keynes operation hasn’t tasted victory since Sebastian Vettel’s 2011 triumph.
Verstappen will start from pole position after beating the Mercedes duo of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton in qualifying, while Perez will start from pitlane after qualifying last and then making car changes in parc ferme.
Sunday's race is due to begin at 6:00am BST.
By: Haydn Cobb, James Newbold, Stefan Mackley
Haas submits protest over F1 Australian GP result
Verstappen: Hamilton did not follow racing rules in first-lap F1 battle
Sainz blasts “most unfair penalty ever”, seeks Australian GP stewards’ explanation
F1 Australian GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton before chaotic restart concludes race
Gasly avoids F1 race ban as no action taken in Ocon Australian GP clash
Binder had to convince himself MotoGP Argentina sprint-winning pace “was real”
Australian GP promoter found in breach of FIA protocol after F1 track invasion
F1 stewards reject Haas protest over Australian GP result
Gasly avoids F1 race ban as no action taken in Ocon Australian GP clash
Andretti swaps IndyCar strategists for Herta and Kirkwood
Chaos Reigns - F1 2023 Australian Grand Prix Review
Starting Grid for the Australian Grand Prix
Piastri opens up on F1 home race debut in Australia
F1's Australian GP 2023 - Everything You Need To Know
George Reacts to his F1 Intro Pose Memes!
