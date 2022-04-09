Live: F1 Australian GP commentary and updates – FP3 & Qualifying
Minute-by-minute updates on Saturday practice and qualifying for the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park.
Over two years on from the cancelled Australian GP due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, F1 returns to a revamped Albert Park.
The key track changes see sections of the circuit widened, the Turn 9-10 chicane taken out to increase speeds in a flowing back section and the entire layout has been resurfaced. All changes have been made in the hope of increasing overtaking opportunities and creating more exciting races.
Sebastian Vettel is back for Aston Martin after missing the opening two races having tested positive for COVID-19 and had an eventful Friday after suffering an engine failure in FP1 which ruled him out of second practice, while he also picked up a €5000 fine for riding a scooter on-track back to the pits after FP1.
F1 world championship leader Charles Leclerc topped Friday practice for Ferrari from Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, after Carlos Sainz Jr was fastest in FP1.
Final practice for the Australian GP gets underway at 4am BST (1pm local time), followed by qualifying at 7am BST (4pm local time).
By: Stephen Lickorish, Haydn Cobb
Summary
| Summary
| Leaderboard
Leclerc on his second pole position of the season: “The lap felt good, even more as it has been a track I’ve struggled at in the past. In Q3 I managed to put everything together so it feels great.”
Verstappen on P2: "I haven't felt good in the car all weekend, I don't think there has been one lap I've felt comfortable. We'll try to analyse it. In the race it will stabilise a bit but this weekend it has been all over the place."
Leclerc is on pole for the Australian GP, with Verstappen lining up alongside him on the front row. Perez takes third place ahead of Norris, Hamilton, Russell and Ricciardo.
Disaster for Sainz who can't put a final lap together and will start the Australian GP down in ninth place.
Both Mercedes out on the track immediately and given they've needed two warm-up laps during qualifying they are maximising the time available.