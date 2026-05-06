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2026 Formula 1 Italian GP
Sep 3, 2026 to Sep 6, 2026| Autodromo Nazionale Monza, IT
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2026
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Italian GP
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7
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7.7
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Andrea Kimi Antonelli
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10
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9.5
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
George Russell
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9
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7.4
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Max Verstappen
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9
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8.3
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Lando Norris
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7
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6.9
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Oscar Piastri
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6.8
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Lewis Hamilton
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6.4
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Pierre Gasly
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8
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Arvid Lindblad
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8
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7.3
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Franco Colapinto
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7
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6.9
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Yuki Tsunoda
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6.4
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Gabriel Bortoleto
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6.3
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Nico Hulkenberg
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6
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5.9
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Carlos Sainz
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Liam Lawson
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5
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Oliver Bearman
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5.6
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Esteban Ocon
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4.9
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Alex Albon
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4.9
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Sergio Perez
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4.7
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Valtteri Bottas
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4.6
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Lance Stroll
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5
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3.3
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Fernando Alonso
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4.6
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Charles Leclerc
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3.8
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