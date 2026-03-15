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Chinese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2026
Formula 1 Chinese GP
Driver Ratings

Chinese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2026

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The first perfect score of the 2026 Formula 1 season has been delivered at a Chinese Grand Prix which gave (most) drivers two shots to impress with the sprint format back in action. Here’s how we rated the drivers in Shanghai

Rate the driver by scale from 1 to 10
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Access to the rankings of all other users becomes available after voting for 3 consecutive drivers
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Rate the drivers

Andrea Kimi Antonelli

Andrea Kimi Antonelli

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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
George Russell

George Russell

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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton

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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc

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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Oliver Bearman

Oliver Bearman

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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Pierre Gasly

Pierre Gasly

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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson

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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar

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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz

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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Franco Colapinto

Franco Colapinto

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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Nico Hulkenberg

Nico Hulkenberg

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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Arvid Lindblad

Arvid Lindblad

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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri Bottas

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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Esteban Ocon

Esteban Ocon

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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez

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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso

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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Lance Stroll

Lance Stroll

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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri

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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Lando Norris

Lando Norris

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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Gabriel Bortoleto

Gabriel Bortoleto

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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Alex Albon

Alex Albon

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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

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