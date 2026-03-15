Formula 1 Chinese GP
Driver Ratings
Chinese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2026
The first perfect score of the 2026 Formula 1 season has been delivered at a Chinese Grand Prix which gave (most) drivers two shots to impress with the sprint format back in action. Here’s how we rated the drivers in Shanghai
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Chinese GP
Autosport
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8
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7
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
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Andrea Kimi Antonelli
Autosport
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9
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8.9
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
George Russell
Autosport
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8
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7.4
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Lewis Hamilton
Autosport
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9
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8.6
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Charles Leclerc
Autosport
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8
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7.7
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Oliver Bearman
Autosport
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10
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8.4
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Pierre Gasly
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8
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7.9
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Liam Lawson
Autosport
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9
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6.9
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Isack Hadjar
Autosport
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8
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6.2
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Carlos Sainz
Autosport
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7
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6.6
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Franco Colapinto
Autosport
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8
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7
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Nico Hulkenberg
Autosport
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6
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6.2
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Arvid Lindblad
Autosport
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6
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5.7
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Valtteri Bottas
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8
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5.4
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Esteban Ocon
Autosport
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5
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4.1
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Sergio Perez
Autosport
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6
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4.5
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Max Verstappen
Autosport
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6
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5.7
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Fernando Alonso
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7
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5.6
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Lance Stroll
Autosport
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5
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3.7
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Oscar Piastri
Autosport
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6
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4.2
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Lando Norris
Autosport
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7
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4.2
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Gabriel Bortoleto
Autosport
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5
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4.3
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Alex Albon
Autosport
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5
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4.1
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
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