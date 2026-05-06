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2026 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP
Sep 23, 2026 to Sep 26, 2026| Baku City Circuit, AZ
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2026
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Azerbaijan GP
Autosport
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7
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6.6
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George Russell
Mercedes
Position 1
Autosport
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10
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9.1
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Max Verstappen
Red Bull Racing
Position 2
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10
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8.8
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Isack Hadjar
Red Bull Racing
Position 3
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9
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8.8
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
Position 4
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8
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7.2
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
Mercedes
Position 5
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6
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6.9
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Lewis Hamilton
Ferrari
Position 6
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7
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6.2
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Arvid Lindblad
Racing Bulls
Position 7
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6
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6.5
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Esteban Ocon
Haas F1 Team
Position 8
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8
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7
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Oliver Bearman
Haas F1 Team
Position 9
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8
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6.7
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Carlos Sainz
Williams
Position 10
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6
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6.6
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Nico Hulkenberg
Audi
Position 11
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7
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6.3
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Liam Lawson
Racing Bulls
Position 12
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7
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6.1
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Gabriel Bortoleto
Audi
Position 15
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7
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5.7
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Oscar Piastri
McLaren
Position 13
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7
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5.5
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Sergio Perez
Cadillac F1 Team
Position 14
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8
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6.1
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Valtteri Bottas
Cadillac F1 Team
Position 16
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4
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4.1
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Franco Colapinto
Alpine
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3
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2.7
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Pierre Gasly
Alpine
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7
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6.7
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Lando Norris
McLaren
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6
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5.5
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Alex Albon
Williams
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6
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4.4
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin Racing
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7
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5
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Lance Stroll
Aston Martin Racing
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5
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3.2
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1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
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