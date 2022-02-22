Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Desert X-Prix: Rosberg X Racing triumph in red-flagged final
Extreme E / Saudi Arabia Special feature

Tricky start to 2022 Extreme E season for Al-Attiyah and Kleinschmidt

A collision, a penalty, and much information gathered: the first round of the 2022 Extreme E competition hasn’t met CUPRA’s expectations.

Tricky start to 2022 Extreme E season for Al-Attiyah and Kleinschmidt
By:

The team couldn’t reach the final due to a penalty received after an incident between Nasser Al-Attiyah and Carlos Sainz.

Extreme E landed in Saudi Arabia last week for the opening round of the series' second season at Neom.

The 2022 season is supposed to be the turning point for CUPRA as both the line-up and the car are a winning pair.

The new Tavascan Extreme E will be the key to converting Al-Attiyah and Jutta Kleinschmidt’s talent into speed and competition.

However, things aren’t always easy and proof of it has been the first race of the calendar.

Jutta Kleinschmidt, Nasser Al-Attiyah, Abt Cupra XE
Jutta Kleinschmidt, Nasser Al-Attiyah, Abt Cupra XE
1/5

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Jutta Kleinschmidt, Nasser Al-Attiyah, Abt Cupra XE
Jutta Kleinschmidt, Nasser Al-Attiyah, Abt Cupra XE
2/5

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Jutta Kleinschmidt, Nasser Al-Attiyah, Abt Cupra XE
Jutta Kleinschmidt, Nasser Al-Attiyah, Abt Cupra XE
3/5

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Jutta Kleinschmidt, Nasser Al-Attiyah, Abt Cupra XE
Jutta Kleinschmidt, Nasser Al-Attiyah, Abt Cupra XE
4/5

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Jutta Kleinschmidt, Nasser Al-Attiyah, Abt Cupra XE
Jutta Kleinschmidt, Nasser Al-Attiyah, Abt Cupra XE
5/5

Photo by: Motorsport Images

It’s fair to say that both drivers were determined, motivated, and convinced at the beginning of the weekend.

Everything seemed to be at the right place until a mistake from Al-Attiyah.

When he was fighting, he somehow didn’t make a perfect start, needed some time to recover the gap and when he was overtaking rivals, a mistake prevented him from finishing.

Kleinschmidt perfectly summed up the events: “What a weekend for us! We’ve had a lot of ups and downs. We had a good start, we were happy with our pace and then Nasser missed the finish line, which put us completely at the back.

"Our hopes were focused on the second qualifying, and we managed to come back to the sixth position, which would put us in the semi-final.

"But then we got the penalty due to the incident between Carlos Sainz and Nasser, and that put us again at the back.

"We end up at the crazy race, we were really motivated to win it, we had a good strategy, and despite I came quite close, the suspension was quite damaged: the car was very bumpy because we had to change the shock absorber, we came close to the win, but it wasn’t enough."

Cristina Gutierrez, Sebastien Loeb, Team X44, Laia Sanz, Carlos Sainz, Sainz XE Team, and Jutta Kleinschmidt, Nasser Al-Attiyah, Abt Cupra XE.

Cristina Gutierrez, Sebastien Loeb, Team X44, Laia Sanz, Carlos Sainz, Sainz XE Team, and Jutta Kleinschmidt, Nasser Al-Attiyah, Abt Cupra XE.

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Nonetheless, it’s always important to look at the bright side, and the weekend was crucial in terms of performance: Nasser hadn’t driven the car before and showed some skills immediately.

He’d also never tried the format and, looking at the bigger picture, it’s more than fair to say he will adapt quickly to the competition.

Al-Attiyah was very optimistic at the end of the weekend: “It’s been a nice week because I’ve learned a lot despite the problems we’ve had. I’ve made some mistakes but overall, I’m happy after the first experience.

"I would like to thank the CUPRA team for this opportunity, we’ve shown our speed and I believe we can be strong and do much better at the upcoming rounds."

Besides the skills and the speed of Nasser, the ABT CUPRA counts on a driver that can move masses.

The Extreme E accounts showed how the public voted for the team to win the GridPlay Ceremony after getting a 39% of the votes (we kindly suggest you follow the page and check it out) thanks to Al-Attiyah and the people supporting him.

Nasser’s impact could be really great to spread the word about the Extreme E competition and get more people involved in following this new concept of races.

Jutta Kleinschmidt, Nasser Al-Attiyah, Abt Cupra XE.

Jutta Kleinschmidt, Nasser Al-Attiyah, Abt Cupra XE.

Photo by: Motorsport Images

And finally, there was a moment on Saturday that really represented the human side of the competition and deserves its recognition.

It was something warm and sincere, and it matched the spirit and the values of great athletes.

When driver Christine GZ suffered a huge crash on Saturday, Kleinschmidt went immediately to the medical centre to check on her colleague.

She represents the strength, the motivation, the passion, and the compassion that every motorsport athlete or just motorsport lover should count on.

We’ll have to wait and see how the season goes, but the positive thing for ABT Cupra is that after a difficult first round, things should go just better. The next race will take in Cerdeña in three months. It’s not how it started, but how it finished!

Jutta Kleinschmidt, Nasser Al-Attiyah, Abt Cupra XE.

Jutta Kleinschmidt, Nasser Al-Attiyah, Abt Cupra XE.

Photo by: Motorsport Images

shares
comments
Desert X-Prix: Rosberg X Racing triumph in red-flagged final
Previous article

Desert X-Prix: Rosberg X Racing triumph in red-flagged final
Load comments

Latest news

Tricky start to 2022 Extreme E season for Al-Attiyah and Kleinschmidt
Extreme E Extreme E

Tricky start to 2022 Extreme E season for Al-Attiyah and Kleinschmidt

Desert X-Prix: Rosberg X Racing triumph in red-flagged final
Extreme E Extreme E

Desert X-Prix: Rosberg X Racing triumph in red-flagged final

Desert X-Prix: Hamilton's X44 squad tops qualifying heats
Extreme E Extreme E

Desert X-Prix: Hamilton's X44 squad tops qualifying heats

Extreme E reveals hydrogen offshoot plan for 2024
Extreme E Extreme E

Extreme E reveals hydrogen offshoot plan for 2024

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why McLaren has taken its unprecedented off-road left turn Plus

Why McLaren has taken its unprecedented off-road left turn

McLaren will be in distinctly unfamiliar territory this weekend as it makes its Extreme E debut. But this rugged left turn serves as a means to an end to inspire a greater good

Extreme E
Feb 18, 2022
How motorsport’s new eco series fared in its debut season Plus

How motorsport’s new eco series fared in its debut season

A brand new motorsport series with a disruptive credo will inevitably suffer teething problems. But the electric off-road series put on a spectacular show in its debut season and laid a positive foundation for the future, if manufacturers decide to follow suit

Extreme E
Jan 5, 2022
How Rosberg triumphed over Hamilton in 2021's final showdown Plus

How Rosberg triumphed over Hamilton in 2021's final showdown

The last hurrah of the 2021 motorsport season boiled down to another Nico Rosberg versus Lewis Hamilton head-to-head. As in 2016, it was the former who won out, his RXR Extreme E team prevailing in a tiebreaker following a tense final round of the all-electric off-road series at Dorset's muddy Bovington military base

Extreme E
Dec 20, 2021
How technical troubles detracted from Extreme E's Sardinia encounter Plus

How technical troubles detracted from Extreme E's Sardinia encounter

Extreme E has provided thrilling plot lines in its inaugural season, but numerous mechanical failures on the ODYSSEY 21 have detracted from the closely fought battles across various terrains. Sardinia's Island X-Prix set up a championship finale, but also underlined what Spark must do to fix the car for next season

Extreme E
Oct 26, 2021
How Extreme E’s Arctic adventure gave a chilly reminder of the fixes to find Plus

How Extreme E’s Arctic adventure gave a chilly reminder of the fixes to find

Extreme E’s third round provided the very definition of extreme conditions in the Artic Circle, and despite settling on a successful format and Andretti United taking a maiden win, there remains plenty of work to do with the spec cars that froze in action

Extreme E
Aug 30, 2021
Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved Plus

Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved

McLaren's announcement that it will enter the Extreme E series for electric SUVs next year came as something of a surprise. But it brings benefits that other championships it could seek to enter cannot, while providing a timely boost to a start-up that has had to cancel two of its South American rounds

Extreme E
Jun 13, 2021
Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential Plus

Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential

Extreme E's second round on the sands of Senegal refined some the more clunky aspects of the series' debut event in Saudi Arabia. Even though its star-studded finale between Lewis Hamilton's X44 team and Rosberg X Racing proved anticlimactic, the pieces are in place for the series to only get better

Extreme E
Jun 1, 2021
The key area where a start-up series is outdoing F1 Plus

The key area where a start-up series is outdoing F1

While there are those – including several major car manufacturers – who think Formula E has had its day, FE founder Alejandro Agag is continuing to innovate with the new Extreme E series. MARK GALLAGHER sees one element in which it has Formula 1 beaten

Extreme E
May 26, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.