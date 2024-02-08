Hamilton's X44 team departs Extreme E
Lewis Hamilton's X44 team will not compete in the final season of the all-electric Extreme E championship before it morphs into its hydrogen-powered Extreme H guise, series organisers have announced.
Cristina Gutierrez, Fraser McConnell, X44 Vida Carbon Racing, Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky, Johan Kristoffersson, Rosberg X Racing
Photo by: Colin McMaster / Motorsport Images
Amanda Sorensen, RJ Anderson, GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
