Previous / Desert X-Prix: Hamilton's X44 squad tops qualifying heats
Extreme E / Saudi Arabia News

Desert X-Prix: Rosberg X Racing triumph in red-flagged final

Rosberg X Racing began its Extreme E title defence with victory in a dramatic Desert X-Prix final in Saudi Arabia which was disrupted by a red flag.

Desert X-Prix: Rosberg X Racing triumph in red-flagged final
By:

A big crash for McLaren’s Tanner Foust halted proceedings at the end of the first lap, with double World Rally champion Carlos Sainz (Acciona Sainz) having built a two-second lead over nine-time champion Sebastian Loeb (X44).

But at the resumption Johan Kristofferson came from behind to snatch victory for RXR and new co-driver Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky.

Nico Rosberg’s squad only just made the final after benefitting from a time penalty for Xite Energy Racing in the opening semi-final, which was won by Lewis Hamilton’s X44 team.

Kristofferson (RXR) tried to squeeze X44’s Cristina Gutierrez at the start of that encounter, with the latter dropping behind Xite’s Tamara Molinaro after getting sideways on a bump.

Having received a late call-up to replace COVID-sticken Klara Andersson, Molinaro challenged Kristoffersson for the lead but then lost momentum and slipped back to third.

Kristofferson handed over to Ahlin-Kottulinsky with a small advantage, as Loeb prevailed in a battle for second with Xite’s Oliver Bennett after the changeover.

But Ahlin-Kottulinsky got caught in a rut and dropped to the back, with Loeb taking full advantage to win by 7.59 seconds.

Despite holding off Ahlin-Kottulinsky for second by just 0.07s, a time penalty for clipping a flag cost Bennett and Xite a final spot.

Laia Sanz, Carlos Sainz, Sainz XE Team, Catie Munnings, Timmy Hansen, Andretti United Extreme E
Laia Sanz, Carlos Sainz, Sainz XE Team, Catie Munnings, Timmy Hansen, Andretti United Extreme E
1/10

Photo by: Charly Lopez / Motorsport Images

Timmy Hansen, Andretti United Extreme E crash
Timmy Hansen, Andretti United Extreme E crash
2/10

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Timmy Hansen, Andretti United Extreme E crash
Timmy Hansen, Andretti United Extreme E crash
3/10

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Timmy Hansen, Andretti United Extreme E crash
Timmy Hansen, Andretti United Extreme E crash
4/10

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Timmy Hansen, Andretti United Extreme E crash
Timmy Hansen, Andretti United Extreme E crash
5/10

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Timmy Hansen, Andretti United Extreme E crash
Timmy Hansen, Andretti United Extreme E crash
6/10

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Timmy Hansen, Andretti United Extreme E crash
Timmy Hansen, Andretti United Extreme E crash
7/10

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Hedda Hosas, Lance Woolridge, Veloce Racing Molly Taylor, Kevin Hansen, JBXE Jutta Kleinschmidt, Nasser Al-Attiyah, Abt Cupra XE Emma Gilmour, Tanner Foust, McLaren Extreme E
Hedda Hosas, Lance Woolridge, Veloce Racing Molly Taylor, Kevin Hansen, JBXE Jutta Kleinschmidt, Nasser Al-Attiyah, Abt Cupra XE Emma Gilmour, Tanner Foust, McLaren Extreme E
8/10

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Timmy Hansen, Andretti United Extreme E, walks away from his car after a crash
Timmy Hansen, Andretti United Extreme E, walks away from his car after a crash
9/10

Photo by: Charly Lopez / Motorsport Images

Laia Sanz, Carlos Sainz, Sainz XE Team, as Catie Munnings, Timmy Hansen, Andretti United Extreme E, begins to roll
Laia Sanz, Carlos Sainz, Sainz XE Team, as Catie Munnings, Timmy Hansen, Andretti United Extreme E, begins to roll
10/10

Photo by: Charly Lopez / Motorsport Images

Chip Ganassi Racing dominated the second semi-final after Kyle LeDuc swept around the outside of Sanz at the start and built up a 13s lead, with Sara Price remaining in front after the changeover.

Sanz held off Andretti United’s Catie Munnings before handing the car over to Sainz, who took a comfortable second after 2019 World Rallycross champion Timmy Hansen bounced badly over a bump and rolled, ending Andretti’s challenge.

After struggling in qualifying, McLaren won the ‘Crazy Race’ to secure a place in the final on its first XE debut.  Emma Gilmore pulled off a spectacular double overtake to put McLaren second before co-driver Tanner Foust eradicated an 11.5s deficit to 2021 champion Molly Taylor to deny Jenson Button’s JBXE squad a final spot.

Loeb moved ahead of Ahlin-Kottulinsky off the line in the final, but the pair were both passed on the inside by the flying Sainz, who maintained the lead until the Switch Zone.

Unsighted in the dust, Foust clattered into the back of Ahlin-Kottulinsky, before hitting a bump and rolling spectacularly, with the American emerging unscathed.

The crash resulted in the race being halted during the changeover, with the race resuming with a staggered start, enabling Acciona Saniz to maintain it’s 2s advantage over X44.

Starting a further 10s behind, Kristofferson soon eradicated the deficit for RXR using the hyperdrive boost to pass Gutierrez’s X44 machine for second. The Swede soon caught Sanz, and pulled off a spectacular overtake at the bottom of the descent, remaining in front by taking a very wide line before triumphing by 2.48s.

Acciona Sainz held on to second, with X44 coming home third. CGR struggled throughout the final, with Price and LeDuc trailing in a distant fourth.

Desert X-Prix: Hamilton's X44 squad tops qualifying heats
Desert X-Prix: Hamilton's X44 squad tops qualifying heats
